Olivia Chow says transit signal priority is now active on parts of Lines 5 and 6, speeding up travel

What to know Mayor Olivia Chow announced in a Reddit post that phase one of transit signal priority (TSP) has been completed on the Finch West LRT and parts of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

The system allows LRT vehicles to move through intersections ahead of left-turning cars, helping reduce delays for passengers.

Chow said the rollout will continue in the coming months, with additional enhancements planned to speed up TTC vehicles.

Pilots are also underway for streetcars on the Spadina route, as the city looks to extend TSP to surface transit.

After months of criticism over slow service, Mayor Olivia Chow says transit signal priority (TSP) has now been activated along the Finch West LRT and sections of the newly-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Chow made the announcement in a Reddit post on Tuesday, saying phase one of the transit signal priority rollout across the lines is now complete.

According to the TTC, TSP will allow LRT vehicles to move through intersections before left-turning vehicles.

“That means a single car turning left won’t hold up an LRT full of a hundred people,” Chow said.

Chow continues by saying the rollout is far from over.

“In the coming months, we’ll be making even more enhancements to ensure TTC vehicles get the green lights transit riders deserve,” she said.

Enhanced transit signal priority is implemented at all intersections on Line 6, and at the following Line 5 intersections:

Victoria Park Avenue

Eglinton Square/O’Connor Drive

Pharmacy Avenue

Hakimi Avenue/Lebovic Avenue

Warden Avenue

Sinnott Road/Thermos Road

Rosemount Drive

Ionview Avenue

In addition to the LRT lines, Chow confirmed to Reddit users that the city is already looking to implement TSP for streetcar routes, with pilot programs taking place on the Spadina streetcar route.

“We’ve also installed enhanced signal priority at three intersections on Spadina to pilot speeding up streetcars. This will gather important data to inform the City’s next steps to speed up surface transit,” she said.

Transit riders react to the improvements

Across social media, transit riders are reacting positively to the news, with many thanking Chow for her efforts to speed up the trains, which began shortly after the Finch West LRT opened in December.

“Thanks for giving a damn Mayor, please keep up the good work. Would love to see this extended to streetcar routes as well,” a Reddit user said.

“I noticed it on Eglinton on the weekend!,” another user said.

“Thank you Mayor Chow! The Eglinton line has already greatly approved my commute,” another user said.

However, some questioned why the lines were not launched with signal priority to begin with.

“It’s weird that they didn’t start with that, but better late than never,” a Reddit user said.

“While it’s great this is happened – why only now, finally? We must prioritize public transit and faster. Enough studies and maybes, just build it and make it work, please,” another user said.