‘Bravo,’ Torontonians react as transit signal priority begins rolling out on the Finch West LRT

What to know Transit signal priority has begun rolling out on the Finch West LRT, with new intersections expected to go live daily.



Mayor Olivia Chow says the move is part of her plan to speed up LRT and streetcar service across Toronto.



The upgrade follows criticism over slow travel times and frequent red lights after the line’s December launch.



While no updated travel time estimates have been released, some riders are already reacting positively to the changes.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has confirmed that transit signal priority (TSP) is officially rolling out across the Finch West LRT, and many Torontonians are welcoming the move.

In a post on Threads, Chow said enhanced signal priority began going live along the line on Monday, with additional intersections expected to be activated daily.

The mayor added that efforts are now underway to accelerate service on other LRT and streetcar routes across the city.

“Rapid deployment of new signal priority technology is the result of my plan to speed up streetcars and LRTs across our city. The Eglinton Crosstown is up next, and coming soon!” she wrote.

The implementation comes after the Finch West LRT faced scrutiny following its December opening, when riders reported slow speeds and end-to-end travel times approaching an hour. Critics questioned why trains were frequently stopping at red lights despite operating in a dedicated right-of-way.

In response to the rocky launch, Chow quickly pledged to speed up both the new LRT and Toronto’s broader streetcar network.

The soon-to-open Line 5 Eglinton LRT is also expected to receive transit signal priority along its surface sections, a move aimed at preventing similar concerns once service begins.

Neither the City nor the TTC have confirmed what travel times could look like once TSP is fully implemented. However, early reaction online suggests riders are optimistic about the rapid rollout.

“This is great news!” one Reddit user wrote.

“This is the first time I’ve seen the city take rapid and decisive action on anything productive. Bravo,” another added.

“Bless her!! Thank you,” a third user posted.