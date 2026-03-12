Looking for March Break plans? Here’s what’s happening in Toronto

March Break is around the corner, and there are tons of activities across Toronto for families, kids and anyone looking to make the most of a well-needed week off.
From basketball-themed fan experiences and hands-on art camps to food tours and a Japanese-inspired marketplace, here are some events happening in the city.
Toronto Raptors Fan Day
- Date: March 16
- Location: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay St.
- Admission: Starting at $25
Calling all basketball fans! Get closer to some hometown team action during the second annual Raptors Fan Day this March Break.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature on-court contests and giveaways, a Raptors players three-point and skills competition, and a meet-and-greet with the coolest Raptors alumni. Fans will also be able to snap photos with team memorabilia while enjoying discounted $5 pizza slices and $3 drinks.
Build-a-Tiny-Tree Workshop at Little Canada
- Date: March 16 to 20
- Location: Little Canada, 10 Dundas St E
- Admission: $10
Families can get creative during Little Canada’s Build-a-Tiny-Tree workshop, where visitors create their own miniature tree during a hands-on session.
Participants can choose to plant their tiny creation within Little Canada’s miniature landscapes or take it home as a keepsake. And the best part? Each miniature tree also contributes to planting a real tree in Canada through a donation to One Tree Planted.
March Break Camp at The Power Plant
- Date: March 16 to 20
- Location: The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery, 231 Queens Quay W
- Admission: Registration ranges from $100 to $400
A week off doesn’t have to be a dull one! Kids between the ages of seven to 12 can spend March Break exploring art through a week-long camp at The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery.
Running from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the program includes a full day of behind-the-scenes access to the gallery, creative projects, and activities inspired by upcoming exhibitions featuring artists like Rivane Neuenschwander, Harold Offeh and Robin Rhode.
Taste of Downtown Yonge: Winter Warm Up Food Tour
- Date: Each Thursday: March 12, 19, and 26
- Location: Downtown Yonge neighbourhood, College and Yonge streets
- Admission: $20
Food lovers can explore the downtown core through a guided Winter Warm Up walking tour featuring international comfort food and local favourites.
The two-hour tour stops at four restaurants while guides share stories about the history and evolution of the Downtown Yonge neighbourhood. Tickets are capped at 15 people, so you can truly enjoy this small group experience!
Next Stop: Japan Cultural Marketplace
- Date: March 13 to 15
- Location: Welcome Market, 938 Queen St. W
- Admission: Free entry
Toronto is getting a taste of Japan through the Next Stop: Japan cultural marketplace popping up on Queen West this March Break.
Visitors can sample Japanese sweets, sip green tea, and browse lifestyle goods, crafts and homeware rarely found outside Japan. The event will also feature demonstrations such as kimono dressing, knife sharpening and Wagashi sweets making.
March Breakaway to the Hockey Hall of Fame
- Date: March 14 to 22
- Location: Hockey Hall of Fame, 30 Yonge St
- Admission: $15 for children under 13, $25 for 14 and up
For all the puck lovers out there: The Hockey Hall of Fame is hosting March Breakaway, a jam-packed week of interactive activities for visitors during March Break.
Guests can test their shot in the model rink, try play-by-play broadcasting, and take photos with the Stanley Cup. Look out for special appearances from mascot Slapshot and Toronto Sceptres players, along with exciting daily giveaways.