Toronto’s Bike Share boom means more e-bikes and docks are hitting city streets

With cyclists taking over the streets in Toronto, the city’s Bike Share program is deploying extra e-bikes and charging docks to keep up with demand.

During a discussion over the system’s operational plan for 2026 at a Toronto Parking Authority board meeting on Wednesday, Bike Share revealed it has plans to increase e-bike service by the end of the year.

The plan includes deploying 200 new e-bikes and 350 charging docks to accelerate the electrification of the system.

The expansion of the program comes after it saw a significant increase in demand from riders, especially for e-bikes.

Last summer, Bike Share announced it had reached a record amount of one million rides in one month in the city.

In fact, more and more Torontonians seemed to choose biking to move across the city, as the system delivered 7.8 million rides in 2025, which is a 10 per-cent increase from the previous year.

From these total results, e-bikes seemed to be the preferred choice for most riders, being utilized 2.5 times more than regular ones, with two thirds of them saying they would take an e-bike over the regular one if available.

E-bikes were also used 40 per cent more than in 2024, responsible for 1.5 million rides in total.

The combination of e-bike popularity and more casual ridership led to a significant increase in revenue for the system, which achieved 15.5 per cent more revenue than originally planned for the year.

The numbers came after city councillors passed a motion to introduce Bike Share docks in the Toronto Islands.

According to the the Bike Share’s report, the system saw a total of 216,256 rides between May 16 and Oct. 15 in the Islands, with about 94,000 of them being from unique users.

In addition to bringing more e-bikes and docks, Bike Share also plans to add 1,200 new solar stations, more sustainable energy infrastructures that power up bikes while reducing costs and carbon emissions.

The plan also revealed that the system aims to keep expanding as demand grows, adding 350 new docks and 1,080 solar stations in 2027 and 960 docks and 3,370 stations between 2028–2030. Bike Share expects to have a total of 24,270 solar docks and 3,035 e-docks by the end of 2030.