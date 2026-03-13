What to know Ontario is proposing new legislation that would allow retailers to open on Family Day and Victoria Day starting in 2026.

The government says the changes would give workers the option to earn extra pay while still protecting their right to take the day off.

Premier Doug Ford cited complaints from shoppers frustrated by closed stores, including his own visit to a closed Home Depot.

Critics argue the move could undermine the purpose of Family Day, while supporters say it gives choice to workers and consumers alike.

The province is proposing allowing retailers to stay open during Family Day and Victoria Day, giving both businesses and shoppers more choice on the holidays.

The province is aiming to have the new legislation in place for Victoria Day 2026, which falls on Monday, May 18. The officials say that if passed, the legislation will include robust protections for workers who want to take the day off, and time-and-a-half for those who are working, in addition to full public holiday pay.

Current legislation prohibits large stores and malls in Ontario from operating on New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. There are some exemptions, including though some exceptions exist for example, the Eaton Centre can open under a municipal tourism exemption. Under existing laws smaller shops, under 2,400 square feet, selling books, tobacco, antiques, and handicrafts, with three or less employees; nurseries, flower shops, gardening centres, pharmacies; gas stations; and tourist areas are allowed to open in compliance with local by-laws.

Officials say that these proposed changes would create a fairer, more consistent approach for businesses and workers, and give consumers the opportunity to shop.

In a statement, Ontario’s Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, Stephen Crawford, explained that the move would support families, businesses, and employees.

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“These changes will give many employees the flexibility to agree to pick up extra shifts at increased pay, while maintaining their right to take the day off,” Crawford said.

The new rules would only apply to Victoria Day and Family Day, two non‑religious, statutory holidays observed across Ontario. Officials with the province say this makes the occasions suited for retailers to be open for business while still respecting Ontario’s commitment to protecting religious observance and worker choice.

The province claims that the current system regulating retailers operating during holidays, which varies across municipalities, makes it confusing for both shoppers, businesses and workers. This comes after Premier Doug Ford shared that his office received complaints during the recent Family Day weekend, with constituents confused and complaining about stores being closed.

“I got so many people wanting to go to shopping malls,” Ford said on Feb. 17.

“Yorkdale would’ve been packed, Sherway would have been packed, Square One would’ve been packed,” he continued, referencing several Greater Toronto Area malls.

The Ontario leader shared that he himself turned up to a Home Depot during last month’s holiday and was unaware it was closed for the day.

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Open for business on Family Day & Victoria Day: Ontario reacts

After the province released information on the new proposed rules, people across the province shared their thoughts on the idea, including other provincial officials.

“It’s called Family Day for a reason @fordnation. It’s not ‘let’s go shopping day,’ Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa South John Fraser said on X.

“Retail workers have families too. Instead of just doing the easy stuff all the time, why don’t you just deliver families smaller class sizes, affordable post sec education, family docs, open ERs.”

Meanwhile, the Ontario Liberal Party called the premier out for abdicating other provincial responsibilities.

“In Thessalon, on a long stretch of Highway 17 between Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, the only emergency department in town closes for three days,” the party said on X.

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“In Toronto, Doug Ford changes the law to allow more shopping on Family Day.”

However, Ontarians online are torn about the proposal.

“So he cares when he gets calls complaining that people can’t shop but doesn’t care that they call to complain [that they] can’t go to school without a loan. Sounds right,” another X user said, referencing recent protests over changes to the province’s student loan system.

“When Family Day was created, wasn’t it the design to close everything to make family time possible?” another person questioned.

While others are in support of the idea.

“Not everyone has a family they can take the day off to spend time with and would prefer to work. York Region has allowed this for years already,” one X user shared.

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“Workers would get time and a half or double time. [A] great option for some workers,” another commented.

“Not everyone has a family to spend that day with and would rather work for time and a half..how hard is that to understand?”