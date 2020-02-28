Man who traveled to Iran is Ontario's seventh coronavirus case

× Expand Manjurul Getty Images/iStockphoto Coronavirus

A seventh case of COVID-19 as been diagnosed in Ontario.

The province's chief medical officer of health, David Williams, confirmed on Friday that the patient is a man in his 50s with a travel history to Iran. After arriving in Toronto on February 25, he went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre's emergency department the following day.

Infection prevention and control protocols were followed. The patient was treated using precautions – including being isolated as he was tested for COVID-19 – and discharged on the same day. He remains in self-isolation.

There are now four positive cases in Ontario, but Williams says the risk of infection remains "very low."

Earlier in the week, public health officials confirmed Ontario's sixth and fifth cases of novel coronavirus – the first instance of human-to-human transmission in the province.

On February 27, a man in his 60s tested positive. He is the husband of the fifth case, a woman in her 60s who recently traveled to Toronto after being in Iran. The couple are in self-isolation at home and are doing well, according to Toronto's medical officer of health Eileen de Villa.

"As I have stated before, it is not surprising to learn of this news, as we have a very mobile population with a lot of international travel," de Villa said in a statement after the fifth case was diagnosed earlier this week. "Therefore, it is likely that we will continue to see more people presenting with symptoms and a travel history to affected areas."

Symptoms of the 2019 novel coronavirus can include fever and cough and are similar to respiratory infections such as influenza. As a result, people who likely have the flu are being tested as a precaution.

The province has tested 768 people for COVID-19. There are three confirmed positive cases, one presumptive positive, three resolved cases and 22 under investigation. The rest have tested negative.

There have been more than 83,000 cases of the virus worldwide and 2,872 deaths.

