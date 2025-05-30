Pride Toronto’s future at risk after losing more corporate sponsors days before Pride Month begins 

Toronto Pride, one of North America’s largest 2SLGBTQ+ celebrations, is grappling with another significant financial setback just days before Pride Month begins.

Two of Pride Toronto’s major corporate sponsors, Google and Home Depot, have pulled their funding for the festival, Pride Toronto Executive Director Kojo Modeste told Now Toronto on Friday.

The big drop in funding comes after Pride announced sponsorship withdrawals from three other major American corporations earlier this year.

Additionally, during the first week of office for the Trump administration, backlash regarding numerous diversity, equity and inclusion programs, initiatives and policies – some of which concern gender identity – impacted the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program rollouts of some major American companies, including Pepsi and Target.

Modeste says the two corporations did not provide reasoning for terminating their support, citing that the companies will simply not be providing sponsorship for this year.

Meanwhile, the reduction in sponsorships may gravely impact the future of the beloved festival.

“This could mean whether we come out at a break even, whether we come out with a small surplus, or whether we’re in a huge deficit,” Modeste said.

“Because if we’re not able to recruit the cost of the festival this year, it means that we’re entering 2026 in a deficit. So, there are going to be cuts that are going to have to be made,” Modeste added.

Despite financial challenges, Modeste explained that many corporate sponsors have stepped up to show their support for the festival and queer communities this year, including Ballroom Bowl, Freddie’s, SEIU Healthcare, and the Carpenter’s Union.

DROP IN SPONSORS WILL NOT IMPACT TORONTO PRIDE THIS YEAR

In spite of the latest developments, the organization remains committed to delivering and hosting a meaningful and enjoyable celebratory festival. Modeste emphasized that the organization will continue to centre community engagement and safe spaces.

Modeste also underscored the festival’s outstanding nature, noting that the two corporate losses will not affect this year’s festival proceedings.

“Our lineup for this year is truly amazing. Pride itself is one of the largest pride [festivals] in North America, the second largest pride in the world. And we’re truly looking forward to having the world descend on the City of Toronto to be part of pride, especially with the amount of hip that has been directed towards the trans community. We’ve gone out of our way to make sure that we continue to highlight the trans community,” he said.

While the sudden sponsorship losses offer significant obstacles, Modeste is encouraging Canadian companies and locals around the city to support the festival and its commitment to community.

“This is an opportunity for Canadian companies and organizations that have some resources to step up by ensuring their support. But also, this is an opportunity for individuals who can do to also provide their support. We have a campaign that is currently on call where folks can go online and donate,” Modeste said.

The campaign, named All In Campaign, will be taking donations to ensure Toronto Pride remains “free, accessible, and full of joy.”

Pride Month kicks off on June 1. Pride Toronto will be hosting activities throughout the month and the Pride Parade is set for June 29.

To learn more about Pride Toronto’s event schedule, click here.