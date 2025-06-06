Rogers Stadium still on track to open later this month, venue urges fans to take public transit due to limited parking

Toronto’s newest and largest concert venue is set to open later this month and despite construction ongoing Live Nation says it’s still on track to welcome its first show.

The Rogers Stadium is a new outdoor venue that will seat up to 50,000 fans at the former Downsview Airport lands.

The temporary venue was originally announced in 2024, with an opening in summer 2025.

Recent videos and pictures circulating on social media show the venue still undergoing construction despite its opening fast approaching leading to concerns among social users.

However, in an email statement to Now Toronto on Friday, Live Nation confirms that the venue is still on track to host its inaugural show on June 29th.

K-Pop sensation Stray Kids will be the first act to headline the new stadium.

Live Nation recently announced that the stadium will have no public parking, and that public parking in the general area that surrounds the stadium is limited.

The company is urging fans to consider taking public transportation instead, with the nearest subway stop being Downsview Park Station located roughly one kilometre away from the venue.

The commute already has fans expressing concerns online, with some calling the lack of parking “absurd.”

“Are you kidding? A venue of this size with no parking? I wish I had known before investing in expensive tickets,” an Instagram user said.

“You guys have made it impossible for people coming from outside TO,” another user said.

“I’m driving from outside the GTA and the last thing I want to figure out is public transit,” another user added.

Once Stray Kids opens up the summer lineup, the stadium will host several more major acts including BLACKPINK, Coldplay, Chris Brown and many more.