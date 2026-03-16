Scarborough’s new Purrfect Cafe partners with rescue to help cats find fur-ever homes

What to know Purrfect Cafe opened in February, offering customers cat-themed menu items and an hour of playtime with resident cats in a dedicated lounge.

The café has partnered with SAINT Rescue & Adoption to help find homes for up to 15 adoptable cats rescued from unsafe or difficult situations.

Visitors can socialize with the cats, who have access to toys, scratch posts and a quiet room, while browsing adoption options through the café’s website, with many guests sharing positive experiences online.

A new cat cafe in Scarborough is giving kitties a chance to be adopted into a new family, thanks to a collaboration with a local cat rescue.

Purrfect Cafe opened its doors in February, welcoming customers to try multiple cat themed menu items, while also having the opportunity to play with the in resident kitties for at least an hour.

The luxurious menu features items from a salmon quiche to a cat-shaped tofu pudding.

The cafe is teamed up with SAINT Rescue & Adoption, an organization based in both Pickering and Richmond Hill. Through this collaboration, up to at least 15 kitties in the Purrfect Cafe’s cat lounge are adoptable.

Anyone interested is able to browse the cats on the cafe’s website.

Advertisement

The cats available are often rescued from unpleasant, unsafe situations, according to the cafe.

“Our partnership with a local cat rescue allows us to care for cats who have been surrendered or found roaming the streets and offer them a better chance at finding their forever home,” the website described in part.

Cats are provided fresh water, a running wheel, scratch posts and a quiet room just for them.

Customers are asked to provide the kittens plenty of love before they are adopted, in order to provide them with socialization and a welcoming atmosphere.

Many people have posted on social media about their experience with visiting the cafe.

“I was able to interact with many cats in the separate cat room and the cats were all so adorable, well groomed and well behaved,” an Instagram user said in part. “You can tell the cats are super happy in their environment. I was able to comfortably play with the cats, with numerous cat toys at our disposal.”

Advertisement

“Omg didn’t know we had something like this near Markham,” said another Instagram user.

“So cute! Also the food looks 🔥,” said a different Instagram user.

The Purrfect Cafe on McNicoll Ave near Midland Ave officially opened on Feb. 21.