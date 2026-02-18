‘Marner was born to wear that maple leaf’, Team Canada beats Czechia, moves on to Olympic semi-finals

What to know Mitch Marner scored the winning goal for Team Canada, beating Czechia 4-3 in overtime

Canadians everywhere have breathed a sigh of relief, celebrating the win on social media.

Canada will face either Finland or Sweden in the semi-finals on Friday.

Canadians have erupted with joy online, after Mitch Marner scored the winning goal against Czechia in overtime.

The Canadian men’s hockey team beat Czechia 4-3, clinching their spot in the semi-finals at the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

Mitch Marner scored a backhanded goal into the top corner of the net, guarded by Czechia goalie Lukas Dostal, 1 minute and 22 seconds into the overtime period.

Although Canadians are moving on, the game between the two hockey powerhouse nations was tense and physically challenging. Captain Sidney Crosby was left injured and limping to the locker room after a hard check by Czechia player Radko Gudas.

It is uncertain whether Crosby will be recovered enough to play the semi-finals.

Canadians everywhere are breathing a collective sigh of relief, with social media users expressing their joy at staying undefeated. Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote on X, “Canada showed UP in overtime 🇨🇦 Congrats @TeamCanada, off to the semis!”

Former Vancouver Canucks goalie and Hockey Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo also remarked on X, “Marner was born to wear that maple leaf on his chest 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦”

Even the Toronto Tempo joined in, writing on X, “We’ve actually never been as Canada down as we are after watching this 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦”

Not only did Czechia lose the match, they’re also in hot water after eagle-eyed fans and sports journalists noticed eight players on the ice simultaneously. Per the rules, a team is only allowed six players on the ice at one time.

Canada will face either Finland or Sweden in the semi-finals on Friday.