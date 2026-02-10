‘The heart of this community,’ Toronto transit riders want Little Jamaica reflected in Eglinton Crosstown stations

As passengers take in the interior designs of the new Cedarvale Station, including colourful artwork featured on the station’s walls, some commuters say they hope more art can be added to reflect Little Jamaica’s rich culture and heritage.

The station, formerly known as Eglinton West station, opened in November and serves as an interchange between Line 1 and the newly opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT (Line 5). The station is located in Little Jamaica and features art installations by Douglas Coupland called Super Signals.

According to Metrolinx, the installation is inspired by graphics commonly used by transit systems to help passengers navigate stations.

While riders say they appreciate the striking new designs, some wish there were stronger ties to Little Jamaica incorporated into the artwork, or hope such elements could be added in the future, given the station’s location in the neighbourhood.

“They’re like the heart of this community,” one woman told Now Toronto as she was leaving the station. “If you go out on Eglinton, that art is beautiful. I live in this neighbourhood, so I really enjoy seeing it. And definitely [Little Jamaica] should be a part of this.”

Another commuter said that in a city as diverse as Toronto, greater representation in a community station would have been meaningful, and a positive way for riders to learn more about the neighbourhood.

A third woman emphasized the importance of visibility and inclusion.

“Toronto is a diverse culture, everybody is here, we want to see [them],” she said.

Little Jamaica has long served as a cultural hub for Caribbean communities across the city. The neighbourhood, however, has undergone significant change over the years due to the Crosstown’s construction.

Many businesses were forced to close or relocate after struggling to maintain foot traffic during the construction period, which lasted more than a decade.

Some business owners say they are still grappling with the long-term effects, but tell Now Toronto they are hopeful conditions will improve now that the Crosstown is operational.

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT officially opened on Feb. 8 and runs 19 kilometres from Kennedy Station in the east to Mount Dennis Station in the west.