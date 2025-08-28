‘I am deeply disturbed,’ Toronto councillor speaks out against planned protest downtown, calling it a ‘hate demonstration’

A local councillor and community members are speaking out against a planned “Canada First” protest to take over downtown Toronto next month, citing concerns over hate speech.

A flyer by community-led group Canada First began circulating online last month, revealing that there is a “Canada First Rally” planned to take over Christie Pits Park from 1–4 p.m. on Sept. 13, which aims to tackle “illegal immigration and undocumented workers in Canada,” according to the organizer.

However, University–Rosedale Councillor Dianne Saxe is speaking out against the rally, which she is calling a “hate demonstration.”

Speaking with Now Toronto, the councillor said that although she doesn’t believe this rally will be effective in prompting change, she is concerned that it could make foreign-born Canadians feel uncomfortable or targeted.

“It’s of great concern to many people in my ward, which is how I heard about it. We got and continue to get many, many emails from people deeply concerned. As you know, about half the people in Toronto are born somewhere else, and many of them feel personally targeted by this demonstration,” she said on Thursday.

The councillor said she has notified the City of Toronto and the Toronto Police Hate Crime division about the rally, hoping to limit instances of hate crime during the event.

According to her, although the city doesn’t have the power to stop the demonstration, she will not be granting protesters a Noise Exemption Permit, required for the use of amplifiers and loudspeakers.

“It’s not hate speech to be against immigration, it’s not hate speech to ask for enforcement of existing law. But if this protest does turn into hate speech, I wanted to make sure that the Hate Crimes [division] was notified and able to collect whatever evidence they need so they can lay charges,” she added.

Saxe also penned a statement and posted it online condemning the rally, saying it “does not represent what we stand for as a city or as Canadians.”

My statement regarding the planned demonstration in Christie Pits Park on September 13th.

Many residents are agreeing with Saxe and urging the City of Toronto and local councillors to intervene and stop the protest.

“SHUT IT DOWN NOW!! Write and call Councillor Dianne Saxe, Mayor Olivia Chow, the City of Toronto Parks and Rec Permits Department, and 311 immediately. Tell them to shut down this vulgar rally,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“This seems like a deeply inappropriate use of the park and a very worrying thing to have happening in the community, especially when families and children will certainly be trying to have fun in the park on a Saturday,” another person said on Facebook.

Saxe also added there’s a concern related to the choice of holding the rally at the park.

Christie Pits Park held one of the most significant antisemitic riots in Canadian history, which took place in 1933 when Nazi-inspired swastika flags were seen during a baseball game in the park, prompting Jewish Canadians to take action.

“I am also appalled at the absurdity of these individuals choosing to do so in Christie Pits Park, with its history of standing against hate.”

“Since the announcement of the rally last month, many constituents have written to my office expressing similar concern, show that, a century later, this spirit of opposition to nativism, jingoism and racism remains a vibrant part of our Ward,” she said.

ORGANIZER RESPONDS

Rally organizer Joe Anidjar responded to Saxe’s concerns in a statement online, saying that the protest doesn’t aim to be hateful.

“Toronto City councilor Dianne Saxe wrote a statement condemning my event with Canada First on Sept. 13 at Christie Pits, calling it hateful. She didn’t reach out to me. These are all assumptions on her behalf. You should know what you’re talking about before putting out such comments, Dianne,” he said in an X post on Aug. 26.

We got their attention.



Toronto City councilor Dianne Saxe wrote a statement condemning my event with Canada First on September 13th at Christie Pits, calling it hateful. She didn't reach out to me. These are all assumptions on her behalf. You should know what you're talking… https://t.co/pTuIEArAZ9 — Joe Anidjar (@PuckDaddy93) August 26, 2025

He says he reached out to the councillor via email to explain the real purpose of the protest, which he says is to push back against illegal immigration and prompt dialogue.

“This gathering is not about hate, but about raising awareness of the real impacts of illegal immigration and undocumented workers in Canada. Undocumented entry places heavy costs on taxpayers, strains healthcare, housing, and education, and unfairly disadvantages newcomers who followed the legal process,” he said.

“Our demonstration calls for fairness, respect for the rule of law, and an open, honest dialogue on how immigration policy affects all Canadians. We believe discussing these issues is not hate, but democracy in action.”