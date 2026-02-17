Toronto nightclub REBEL’s anti-theft operation leads to two arrests and recovered stolen phones

What to know Two individuals were arrested after Rebel security conducted a planned internal anti-theft operation around 1:30 a.m.



Multiple stolen phones were allegedly found concealed in an RFID-blocking pouch worn by the suspects.



The suspects were turned over to Toronto Police 51 Division, and the recovered devices are now in police custody.



Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further details are being released at this time.

Toronto nightclub REBEL is cracking down on pickpockets, following two individuals arrested early Monday morning for allegedly carrying multiple stolen phones.

In an Instagram post Monday, REBEL said its team identified and apprehended two individuals around 1:30 a.m. who were allegedly carrying several stolen phones concealed in an RFID-blocking pouch worn around the waist.

“The pickpockets were turned over to Toronto Police 51 Division and arrested. The recovered phones are now with police as they work to return the devices to their rightful owners,” the club said in a statement.

According to REBEL, the arrests were the result of a coordinated internal effort in which security staff spotted, tracked and baited the suspects. The club said it has been taking steps behind the scenes to address ongoing theft concerns.

“We can’t guarantee we’ll catch someone every time, but our team is just as fed up with this behaviour as our guests are,” the statement reads.

REBEL added that it regularly reviews its security procedures and has implemented new systems aimed at catching thieves, one of which “proved effective” during the incident.

The club is also urging guests to remain vigilant.

“We encourage all guests to stay aware of their surroundings, keep personal belongings secure, and report any suspicious activity to our staff or security team immediately,” the statement said.

Now Toronto reached out to Toronto Police Service for comment. Police confirmed there is an ongoing investigation but said they are unable to provide further details at this time.