‘Don’t threaten unique areas,’ Toronto residents rally against new condo building in the Beaches over environmental concerns

East Toronto residents are protesting against an 11-storey building project in the Beaches area over environmental concerns, as its developer is now seeking court authorization to move forward with construction.

Last week, the residents joined environmental and legal experts, as well as the Toronto Nature School at the Glen Stewart Ravine to protest against the development.

The rally was a response to an 11-storey residential building project at 847-855 Kingston Rd., located near the ravine, which has been a topic for concern in the area for a decade.

In 2015, developer Gabriele Homes Ltd. proposed a seven-storey condo in the area, which didn’t go forward at the time. Almost a decade later, in 2022, the same developer also acquired a lot at 855 Kingston Rd. and re-submitted the project proposal for city approval, ramping it up to be an 11-storey condo for mixed-use, including a retail space and 99 residential units.

But after Toronto city council failed to make a decision on the application by the deadline the developer took the decision to the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT), with a hearing scheduled for April 2026.

Meanwhile, local residents and activists have been raising a series of concerns about the project, especially since the condo would be placed very close to the Glen Stewart Ravine, and require significant structural changes, as well as the removal of a few mature trees in the area.

“The community opposed the hype, for sure, and also opposed the development…[saying it] would threaten the health of the ravine which it abuts on, and actually part of it overlaps one of the ravine edge’s property, and it’s a very narrow strip of land,” Protect Our Ravine Initiative member Sheila Dunn told Now Toronto.

According to Dunn, the ravines are a beloved area in the community, as well as an important habitat for local fauna and flora, with other parties involved in the OLT case, including the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), raising concerns about the construction due to the geology of the area.

The advocate says that while the community understands the importance of housing in the city, the building would not add affordable options for residents, while the area also has other housing projects that are still undergoing construction.

“We’re not opposed to it at all. We’re just saying don’t threaten unique areas when there are other areas that could be used that would be much more suitable. We can undo development,” she added.

In light of the concerns, a local group of nearly two hundred local residents and visiting environmental activists took to the ravine on Aug. 11 to voice their concerns and speak out against the approval of the project.

The rally happened as city councillors had a closed-door mediation, along with the TRCA, on the same day, to decide on whether they would approve the project in advance of the OLT hearing next year.

“Because it’s a closed-door [meeting], we really wanted to make sure that the city could speak to the voice of the community about this,” Dunn said. “They have their rules, but we have our perspective. This area is really kind of embedded in the community’s experience.”

LOCAL COUNCILLOR SAYS PROTECTING AREA IS TOP PRIORITY

Meanwhile, the Beaches–East York MP Brad Bradford says he has heard concerns over the project from “many residents” in the community, especially related to the ravine.

The councillor says he has directed city staff and solicitors to oppose the project application in front of the OLT during a Toronto and East York Community Council meeting back in April.

“I want [the residents] to know that I share those concerns, and I’m working to ensure that our treasured ravine is protected,” he said.

Bradford revealed that the closed-door mediation meeting is a standard procedure, meant to explore resolution options without having to move to trial. But the councillor also says that the city and the TRCA, which are both official parties at the trial, have agreed to oppose the project.

According to him, city staff have raised two main concerns with the condo’s construction, including the lack of a space between the ravine’s top of slope and the building, where a 10-metre distance is usually required by the TRCA, as well as the project’s failure to meet the agency’s requirements for erosion hazard access allowances.

“I want to thank the Friends of the Glen Stewart Ravine and all residents who have registered to participate in the OLT process for their continued advocacy. While the OLT process limits local decision-making, I remain committed to supporting City staff and legal counsel in ensuring that the protection of the Glen Stewart Ravine is the top priority,” he said.

Now Toronto reached out to the project’s designer, Teeple Architects, but didn’t receive a response in time for publication.