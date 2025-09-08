‘It’s draining,’ Toronto students are struggling with the rising cost of living; here’s a breakdown of their expenses

Although getting an acceptance letter might feel like the hard part is over, for many post-secondary students, rising tuition, rent, food, and transit costs make going to school a real challenge.

Toronto resident Jamila Apolinario, who graduated in Journalism from Seneca College a few years ago, decided to go back to school this year to pursue a one-year program in Dental Office Administration at George Brown University, after she found a passion for the area during her routine procedures at the dentist. Besides the significant career transition, the student says something else surprised her going back to school: the steep prices.

Apolinario says she is currently unemployed and has to rely on the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) and help from her loved ones to afford going back to school.

“Tuition itself is a big [cost] right now. Like, it’s a little more than what I used to have from my previous study. I was a little surprised at how much more it is than my previous [degree] because my previous studies [lasted] two years and it’s almost like this one-year course is almost the same price as my two-year program,” she told Now Toronto.

“Although there is help from OSAP and stuff, that won’t cover the whole thing. Like, the grant… won’t be enough. Like, let’s face it, it won’t be enough for the whole semester.”

Apolinario is not alone.

Last month, a CIBC poll revealed that about 48 per cent of post-secondary students in the country have been struggling to make ends meet as living costs in the country continue to rise, feeling overly dependent on parents to afford studying and living.

The study revealed that 53 per cent of students dealt with the issue by planning to take out loans, while 55 per cent had to cut expenses, 78 per cent hope to find a job while studying, 35 per cent applied to scholarships and 40 per cent chose to live with family members to avoid extra costs.

Meanwhile, Daily Bread Food Bank CEO Neil Hetherington tells Now Toronto that about 31 per cent of clients looking for food bank support were students, with some being children of people who already use the service and others who are pursuing post-secondary education.

Canada’s youth unemployment rate has also been significantly growing this year, standing at 14.5 per cent in August, according to Statistics Canada, with many between 15 and 24 years old not being able to get a job.

“You take lower wages, high youth unemployment…and then you combine it with housing and, when you add up all of those things, it means that they have to rely on the Daily Bread Food Bank. They have to rely on food banks. They have to rely on charity [and] family,” Hetherington said.

Meanwhile, Apolinario says that making the decision to pursue another degree and having to rely on family to cover her expenses has considerably affected not only her finances, but also her mental health.

“As much as I love my family and as much as they help me, it feels like it’s a lot. It’s a lot of pressure. It’s really emotional. At some point, I cried at night [thinking about] how I…wanted to repay them. [Are] good grades enough? You know, stuff like that. Like, it’s exhausting, it’s draining,” she said.

“At some point I wanted to back out…But then I [thought] about it, they already invested [in] it, they already did it…All I can do is just move one step forward, just move on.”

HOW MUCH DOES IT ACTUALLY COST TO STUDY IN TORONTO?

Although studying and living in the city varies depending on the circumstance, Now Toronto compiled an estimate of the biggest costs that both university and college students have to take on when pursuing a degree in the Greater Toronto Area.

Tuition

Tuition costs vary greatly depending on the school, course load, program of choice and even which province or country students’ come from.

The University of Toronto, doesn’t display its average tuition costs for its downtown campus. However, the average annual tuition costs for students in Ontario at the university’s Scarborough campus is $6,100 for the 2025-2026 academic year, which varies depending on the program of choice.

Meanwhile, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) full-time domestic students spend an average of $7,284 – $11,738 per year in tuition, which also varies depending on the faculty.

Tuition fees are similar at York University, where most Arts and Sciences programs cost an average of $7,289 per year.

College rates are usually slightly cheaper for domestic students, often offering shorter programs.

For those attending Seneca College, tuition comes to an average of $1,359 for one semester in most programs.

Meanwhile, Centennial College charges around $1,750 for one semester of classes.

It’s important to note that tuition fees may vary significantly for Canadian students from outside of Ontario and international students.

Transit

Especially if living far from campus or moving between classes and work shifts, transit can be a big toll on students’ monthly expenses. However, there are some discounts and passes meant to support students through these costs.

The TTC offers a monthly pass for post-secondary students, which costs $128.15. To acquire a pass, students need to buy a Post-Secondary Photon ID Card beforehand, which costs $5.25.

While GO Transit doesn’t offer a specific pass for college students, there is a 40-per cent discount that can be applied to their full-ticket price. For this benefit, students must also purchase the GO Transit Student ID and a PRESTO card.

Food

Some schools offer meal plans that can help students afford food on campus.

York University students who live on campus can also purchase a meal plan for an average of $3,800 – $6,950, depending on the benefits they want.

At the University of Toronto, meal plans vary across student residences and campuses, with some of their plans varying around $6,925 to $7,625 per year.

At TMU, plans vary according to the amount of meals, with five meals going for $82.50 and 320 meals going for $4,294.

Seneca College offers meal plans that vary according to a time period. Students can pay $550 for a casual plan that can last up to two months to a complete meal plan that lasts the entire academic year and goes for $1,990.

For students who live at home, they might be expected to help with groceries or other expenses at home. According to Statistics Canada, the average Canadian household spent $8,659 in groceries in 2023. Meanwhile, Let’s Get Moving estimates that a single person spends about $297 to $400 in groceries monthly, which can vary depending on age, gender and location.

Residence or rent costs

Like food, having a place to stay while studying is also another living expense that is not necessarily academic-related, but that sure accounts for a big portion of a students’ monthly bills.

Most schools offer on-campus options that students can apply to depending on their preferences, location, budget, etc.

The University of Toronto offers a series of residence options for its different colleges within the main campus, which vary from $13,920 to $37,865 per year depending on room type and whether it includes other perks, such as a meal plan.

TMU also offers different residence plans for students with mandatory meal plans, with prices ranging from around $15,970 – $22,000 per year.

At York University, residence plans vary according to the type of room with no meal plan included, going from $8,992–$12,776 for eight months, plus a few fees or monthly rates of $1,230–$1,588, depending on the campus.

Seneca College allows students to pay residence fees in one payment or in smaller installments, going for about $9,550 per academic year.

The Centennial College residence offers different floor plans for varying rates, from a shared one bedroom apartment for $839 a month to a private bedroom in a four-student apartment for $1,320.

Students can also choose to live off-campus, with an average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto being $2,326 per month or $27,912 per year, according to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board.

STUDENT, FOOD BANK CALL FOR MORE SUPPORT

For individuals thinking about pursuing a degree in the near future, Apolinario recommends a thoughtful financial plan.

The Torontonian says that even when relying on family and governmental support, like OSAP, future students need to consider all costs associated with studying and living in the city before making a decision.

“Going back to school is also a lot of preparation. Like, you need to prepare yourself mentally, you need to prepare yourself financially,” she said. “If you’re using just the OSAP money, it’s one thing that you need… thinking about the transit, thinking about what are the things that [you] need.”

Going forward, Apolinario hopes that schools and governmental services help control costs associated with studying, especially considering lowering the costs of books and other academic materials.

“One of my books is $200 and I need four of them. And, like, I don’t have money for that,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hetherington says that the provincial government needs to do more to control not only tuition fees but also other living expenses, such as rent.

“I think that there’s an opportunity to look at what programs we have for not just student loans, but government student grants so that those who need the additional funds would have access to it for sure, and those who don’t need access to it have the opportunity to contribute more highly,” he said.