‘I applaud this stance,’ Torontonians react to Mayor Olivia Chow’s motion to ban ICE from FIFA World Cup

What to know Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow proposed a new motion to oppose Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) involvement in the FIFA World Cup.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), operates in the five Canadian ICE offices to prevent crimes like human and drug trafficking, weapons smuggling and financial fraud.

Torontonians’ reactions are mixed, with some calling the motion “pointless” while others applaud Chow’s rigorous stance.

Torontonians have mixed reactions over Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s new motion pushing for a ban on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) involvement during the FIFA World Cup.

Although some are dubbing her stance “pointless.” Residents in favour are applauding the motion, stating, “I’ve heard firsthand about their intimidation tactics. I don’t want that here.”

In the No ICE in Toronto motion she introduced to city council, Chow stated, “Toronto should be a place where everyone feels welcome and safe.”

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has demonstrated through their actions in Minnesota and across the U.S. that they bring fear and disorder, not safety and security. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is known to operate beyond American borders, including at times within Canada. Any presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Toronto is liable to create fear during a time when we want to welcome the world and ensure that everyone feels safe.”

Her worries aren’t without merit. There are five ICE offices in Canada, located in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal. The Toronto office is at 360 University Ave.

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The criminal investigative arm of ICE, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), operates in these offices to prevent crimes like human and drug trafficking, weapons smuggling and financial fraud.

Online reactions to Chow’s motion are mixed. Some social media users think her actions are “all performative” as they believe ICE has no jurisdiction in Toronto. One person wrote on X, “All performative, it’ll do nothing. We have an ICE office in Toronto but it’s there to share information with our law enforcement. Unless she’s kicking that office out but I doubt it.”

Other X users echoed his statement, writing comments like, “What would an ICE agent do in Canada? Make sure illegal aliens stay here?” and “Did she forget that Toronto is a city in Canada?”

Meanwhile, other Torontonians support the Mayor’s motion, with one person writing, “ICE ‘agents’ have NO business coming into Canada for a sporting event or anything else for that matter!”

The strongest reaction seen online comes from the user Ken Harvey, who states, “As a dual Canadian/US citizen, I applaud this stance against ICE. I’ve heard firsthand about their intimidation tactics. I don’t want that here. There’s nothing more serious than safety. Barring ICE from the Games helps ensure safety for Torontonians.”

Chow’s motion, seconded by city councillor Paul Ainslie, recommends the city manager, city staff, the Federal Minister of Public Safety and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Ontario Solicitor General to also oppose and reject ICE involvement during the World Cup.