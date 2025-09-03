Toronto’s Geary Art Crawl postponed due to funding and safety issues; local businesses to host block party instead

After nearly four years of showcasing local artists and international talent, the much-anticipated Geary Art Crawl has been postponed this year amid unstable funding and major construction, and local businesses are hosting a block party in its place.

The art-clad, transformative, and non-profit festival, typically held on Geary Ave. near Davenport Rd., recently announced that its originally scheduled dates of Sept. 20 and 21, 2025, have been moved to Mar. 7 and 8, 2026.

Event organizers say that the decision was the “right call” for the event, amid unstable funding, a lack of major sponsors, and major planned park construction along Geary Ave., making it “unrealistic” to host the event this month.

“The truth is that producing a festival like this, especially without big sponsors, a BIA, or corporate backing, is a delicate balance… And while we acknowledge the disappointment and disruption this brings, we’re also looking ahead!” the festival organizers wrote in an Instagram post.

According to the Managing Director of Uma Nota Culture, Kristyn Gelfand, the decision comes after a series of careful considerations over festival-goers’ experiences, as they look for more time and resources to meet past-years standards and safety of the artists, businesses, and audiences.

“Without a road closure, which is a very costly undertaking, there was a lot of onus on the organizers to maintain safety on the street… we just didn’t feel comfortable bringing people to Geary without that road closure in,” Gelfand told Now Toronto in an interview Wednesday.

Gelfand says her team had to personally direct traffic along Geary Ave. She notes the frustrated Uber drivers that use the street as a shortcut, along with festival-goers who were unaware that the road was open to vehicles.

“It was a very difficult situation, and we didn’t want to put ourselves in that position again.”

Gelfand also cites the uptick in street festival attendance over the last few years, noting that record-breaking numbers make safety all the more important.

Amid logistical challenges, Geary Art Crawl organizers remain optimistic that the March 2026 edition will offer new possibilities for connection, community engagement, and support for local businesses as the city “shake[s] off winter.”

“We hosted something called Geary winter fest, and it was really fun. It came at a time when it’s also really needed to bring people together, because, you know, from June to September, even into October, there’s so many free outdoor festivals on offer in the city, but by the time March rolls around, people start really craving that kind of connection to the community,” Gelfand said.

“So, we hope that people don’t see this as a cancellation, but really understand that it is a postponement and March, 2026 is going to be amazing.”

But there is a practical side to the new date selection, according to organizers.

“March is the furthest we can push the event while still using the public funding we’ve already secured for this edition. It gives us time to reshape the festival and make the most of the resources we have.”

Since 2021, Geary Art Crawl has drawn in a large crowd of art lovers, local vendors, and musicians, and has featured more than 300 artists, 30 local businesses, 150 guest businesses, and 250,000 visitors.

Over nearly four years, the eclectic festival has transformed rooftops into large installations, turned empty pre-demolition spaces into galleries, and has repurposed auto shops and shipping containers into live presentation stages.

Amid the postponement, The Geary Art Crawler’s community has been expressing their excitement and support for the return of the festival next year.

“Perfect, celebrate Geary & my birthday in the best month of the year 🎂 🚧,” one Instagram commented on the festival’s post.

“Great things take time to happen 🥰,” another user said.

“Sure this wasn’t an easy decision to make. On the other hand, we need more events during the cold months! So, I’m super excited for this ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” another Instagram user commented.

“Excited for March! Thanks for all you do to keep culture in the city thriving!!! ❤️” another user added.

Geary Art Crawl is the latest Toronto festival to experience funding constraints amid a slew of other event cancellations over the summer, including Taste of the Danforth, Tamil Fest, and Oktoberfest.

While the future of Geary Art Crawl may appear to be unstable, organizers say they view the circumstance as a “natural growing pain” when building something “meaningful.”

“We’re not cancelling. We’re not stepping back. We’re choosing the path that will keep the Geary Art Crawl alive and thriving.”

COMMUNITY HOSTING THEIR OWN PARTY

Despite the abrupt delay, the community will still have an opportunity to come together on Sept. 20, as several local businesses along Geary Ave. are planning to host their very own event: the Geary Block Party.

While not an official part of the Geary Art Crawl, organizers have expressed their support for the stand-in event, encouraging the community to visit the Block Party and show their love for the area.

However, car traffic on Geary Ave. will remain open that day.