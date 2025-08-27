‘See you in 2026,’ Toronto Oktoberfest becomes latest festival cancelled over funding issues

Toronto Oktoberfest has officially been cancelled this year as organizers grapple with funding constraints.

The festival celebrates Bavarian culture, music, and dance and takes place over the course of two days every September.

The festival is the first and largest Bavarian-style festival in Toronto. Last year, the festival took place at the former Downsview Airport Lands for the first time.

However, this year the festival’s organizers posted a statement informing attendees that it will be cancelled due to funding constraints.

“We have made the difficult decision to pause Toronto Oktoberfest for 2025 while we focus on building an even better festival experience for the future,” the statement said.

However, organizers said the festival will return next year.

“Mark your calendars—we will definitely be back in 2026!”

Organizers did not say what funding constraints are hindering the festival from moving forward this year.

Oktoberfest is the latest Toronto festival to be cancelled this summer. This past month Taste of Danforth was cancelled for a second year in a row, while Tamil Fest was also cancelled due to funding constraints.

This latest cancellation has left some eager festival-goers taking to social media to express their disappointment and sadness.

“Was sooo looking forward to this, See you next year for sure,” a social user said.

“The team has always done a fantastic job with hosting the Toronto Oktoberfest …all the best & see you in 2026,” another user said.

“Looking forward to 2026!,” another user said.

Earlier this year, the City of Toronto launched the Cultural Festival Funding Program (CFFP) to support cultural festivals whose programming supports community building.

According to a list of recipients, Oktoberfest was not one of the recipients for the 2025 year.

However, media reports suggest that a lack of provincial funding may have been the cause.

Now Toronto reached out to Oktoberfest to learn more about the funding restraints but did not hear back in time for publication.