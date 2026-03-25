‘I’ve never heard of that,’ People are calling out American actress for teaching Jimmy Fallon Toronto slang

What to know Morrone appeared on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon and quizzed him on what she described as Toronto slang, saying she learned the phrases from co-star Adam DiMarco, who is from Oakville.

Viewers online pushed back, arguing many of the phrases were inaccurate, “gentrified,” or not widely-used in Toronto.

Others defended the slang, saying it reflects how some younger people actually speak.

American actress and model Camila Morrone is being called out online after she taught night show host Jimmy Fallon some Toronto slang, which many say is inaccurate.

While participating in Fallon’s The Tonight Show on Monday, Morrone quizzed the host on the meaning of what she called Toronto slang.

Although Morrone is American, she says she picked up some of these terms from her co-star Adam DiMarco, who is from Oakville, Ont., while they were filming Netflix’s thriller series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, which will premiere on Thursday.

The first term the actress quizzed Fallon about was “two-twos is my word croski,” which she then revealed to mean “I’m being honest, bro.”

She also asked the host about the meaning of “That’s too Mazza, ahlie?” which she translated to “That’s insane, am I right?”

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Lastly, Marrone also said ‘That’s Gerbert, fam’ means “You’re acting like a baby, my guy.”

Video sparks mixed reactions

But the light-hearted moment is sparking mixed reactions online, as many criticized the actress for giving a wrong impression of how people in Toronto speak, calling the slang she used inaccurate and even gentrified.

“I’ve never heard of that slang. It sounds like some bullsh*t she made up, but we do say ‘bro’ quite often,” one person said on X.

“They’re both wrong [because] ‘two-twos’ means ‘real quick’. Stop gentrifying this; nobody here actually talks like that,” another person said.

“Been living downtown Toronto for 10 years and this stuff from suburban playgrounds has not made it to Toronto. It’s a TikTok thing, not a Toronto thing,” another person added.

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“People from Oakville have no say on Toronto slang. Adam [DiMarco] is not qualified,” another user commented.

On the other hand, some people also pointed out that they’ve in fact seen Torontonians using the mentioned slang, especially younger generations.

“In Scarborough people here 100 per cent spoke like this growing up. The people saying otherwise either aren’t from Toronto or from Leaside or some sh*t. A lot of the slang is built around the Jamaican/West Indies people who live here. There are lots,” one X user suggested.

“I work with youth in Toronto, Brampton, and Mississauga. They definitely speak like this, for all the Toronto people saying they’ve never heard it,” another person said.

“People who say it’s made up… just search ‘Toronto shopping malls’ or ‘Toronto slang’ on TikTok (or whatever app) and look at how the new generation talks LOL. It’s 100 per cent real; if anything, it’s even worse,” another user added.

“This literally sounds like something Toronto people would say, I think, but I’m from Kingston, so…” a different person said.