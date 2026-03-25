From throwback merch to exciting eats, here’s what’s new at the Rogers Centre ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays season opener

The Toronto Blue Jays’ regular season opener is this Friday. Now Toronto got a sneak peek at what fans can expect at Rogers Centre ahead of the big day.

The franchise is riding on a high following a short off-season (thanks to a great post-season). Although the Jays were eventually defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers last November, The 2025-26 season was one for the books for the team and its fans, having given one of the league’s most decorated teams a run for its money.

The pregame ceremony ahead of Friday’s home opener will be a celebration of the Jays’ feats.

“Fans will be invited to arrive early, and we’ll celebrate with our players the run and the championship that ended in November,” Marnie Starkman, the franchise executive vice president of business operations, says.

Many giveaways planned for Jays home games

There are lots of giveaways planned for the team’s home games, with some giveaways guaranteed with the purchase of a Specialty Ticket add-on on themed days. Otherwise, the items will be handed out to the first 15,000 fans that come through the door at “a record 90 per cent of home games,” according to the franchise.

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“There’s a lot of great stories we’re trying to tell. A winning team, some exciting properties we’re trying to focus on, and also a fun way to mix the old and new, which you’ll see that show up throughout the promotions,” Jess Wood, the director of promotions, says.

Fans can keep up-to-date with the team’s giveaway schedule on the promotion website.

Toronto Blue Jays celebrating its 50th anniversary

Beyond the homeopener, Starkman says the upcoming 2026-27 season is something to look forward to, with the franchise celebrating its 50th year.

“We’ve intentionally focused this year to celebrate our 50th on bringing some memorabilia, some history across the ball park,” she says.

And the ball park does just that, with displays of memorabilia from the team’s most iconic moments scattered throughout the stadium.

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An exhibit of the Toronto Blue Jays’ history through the American League inside Rogers Centre

Attendees can stroll past eight pillars incorporated into the concourse featuring everything from the great Home Run moments to the very glove Jose Bautista was wearing during his iconic bat flip moment.

There is also an all-new, permanent exhibit dedicated to the team’s run in the American League (AL) featuring some of the most memorable pieces from the franchise history for all to admire on the right field balcony.

The throwback is also seen at the Jays Shop – including the vintage-inspired starter jacket and the new black and gold varsity jacket both featuring the team’s 50th anniversary logo. The franchise says new merchandise will drop on a monthly basis, featuring the retro logo and homages to the team’s history. Fans can stay up-to-date with the latest releases on the team’s Instagram page.

Former TD Clubhouse receives a multi-million dollar facelift

The space formerly known as TD Clubhouse is ready to welcome its guests as Rogers Terrace. The members-only section offers prime views from the 200-level right behind home plate as well as an exclusive open-air terrace facing Bremner Boulevard.

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Inside, there are four distinct culinary offerings – from sushi and fire-oven pizzas to desserts and ballpark classics.

Membership is sold out for the 26-27 season, but you can join the waitlist on their website.

Of course, you can’t forget about the game’s classic bites

The infamous Grub Tub featuring Cubano sliders lives on, but there are also new and exciting additions to the menu.

The Cubano slider Grub Tub (Courtesy: Facebook/Jasone Pearson Media)

Rogers Centre Executive Chef Matthew Munro says he wanted the menu to reflect the city’s diversity.

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Garlic knots, Al Pastor hot dog, chicken shawarma wrap, and beef shawarma bowl are among the new offerings this season. Also in the mix are some sweet treats like french toast inspired by Smucker’s Uncrustables and Munro’s favourite: Rocky Road Sundae.

The Jays face the Oakland Athletics for season opener

The game starts at 7:07 p.m. EST. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.