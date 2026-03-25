‘North of North’, ‘Heated Rivalry’ and ‘40 Acres’ lead the Canadian Screen Award nominations

The Canadian Screen Award nominations are in, and two standout TV series are leading the pack.

Announced Wednesday, the Nunavut-set sitcom North of North tops the list of nominations with 20 nods including Best Comedy Series and Best Lead Performer in a Comedy for star Anna Lambe. The series, which follows a young Inuk mother craving a less-predictable life, becomes the third show in CSA history to hit the 20-nomination mark, joining beloved titles Schitt’s Creek and Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. It marks a major moment for Indigenous-led storytelling on a national stage.

The CSAs are the highest honour in the country when it comes to recognizing Canadian film, television and digital media. Altogether, this year’s nominations highlight a Canadian industry that’s not only thriving, but increasingly impossible to ignore, both at home and beyond.

There’s no cooling-off period for TV hit Heated Rivalry, which racked up 18 nominations, including acting nods for its Canadian stars Hudson Williams, and François Arnaud. Supporting cast members Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova and Sophie Nélisse also earned recognition, alongside creator, writer, and director Jacob Tierney. The queer hockey drama has become an international sensation, and while fans eagerly await season two – filming is rumoured to begin this summer – this moment belongs to its homegrown success.

Following a CSAs rule change in 2025 after three of the top acting prizes went to non-Canadian actors, only Canadian citizens and permanent residents are now eligible for nomination. As a result, Williams’ American Heated Rivalry co-star Connor Storrie was ineligible.

“Canada’s creative community has experienced an extraordinary year, with bold storytelling and world-class talent capturing attention at home and around the globe,” said Tammy Frick, CEO of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “The momentum we’re seeing across film, television, and digital media speaks to the power of our industry, and we’re proud to celebrate the innovation and diverse voices that carry Canada’s screen sector to new heights.”

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In the film categories, R.T. Thorne’s sci-fi 40 Acres landed 10 nominations. The film, which follows a group of Black and Indigenous farmers led by Danielle Deadwyler fighting off invaders in a post-apocalyptic famine landscape, earned the first-time director nods for best first feature, best director, and best motion picture.

Close behind is Toronto duo Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol’s magnum opus, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, which picked up multiple nominations. Evolving from a cult web series to a fan-favourite TV show and now a big screen adaptation, the movie generated major buzz at TIFF and with fans across the country when it hit theatres in February.But the film holds a special place for Torontonians – especially Millennials nostalgic for the late-aughts Queen Street West scene. The time travel mockumentary revolves around their attempted schemes to play a show at the Rivoli, including a skydiving stunt from the top of the SkyDome, as it will forever be called.

Franchise favourite Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is getting some love from the Canadian Academy earning 11 nominations including in the best drama series, best directing, and best writing categories. The freshly debuted season three shows no signs of slowing down with actors Kathleeen Munrow earning a nomination as well as Karen Robinson, and episode guest stars Sarah Podemski and Ennis Esmer.

In the digital media categories, the Toronto-set queer comedy Settle Down leads with a total of nine nominations.

Also receiving special honours this year are Mike Myers (Academy Icon Award), Hazel Mae (Gordon Sinclair Award for broadcast journalism), and Maxine Bailey (Changemaker Award).

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The awards will be handed out across several days during the week of May 24, with the biggest categories reserved for the Sunday night ceremony. Airing on CBC, CBC Gem, Crave, CTV, Global and STACKTV on May 31, the awards will be hosted by comedian Andrew Phung.



A full list of nominees can be found on the Canadian Academy’s website.