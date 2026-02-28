What to know Heated Rivalry showrunner Jacob Tierney confirms writing is underway, and production begins in August 2026.

Season two is expected to premiere in April 2027.

Actor Connor Storie hints that the next season will adapt Rachel Reid’s sixth book, The Long Game.

Fans are already celebrating online, calling for longer seasons, a global app, and even a world tour.

Reid’s next book, Unrivalled, is set to be released in June 2027, keeping the series momentum going.

We now know when we’ll get the next season of Heated Rivalry, and heads up, it’s not that far from now.

Heated Rivalry, a queer hockey love story, has a lot of people in a chokehold for months now. The popular Canadian series, based on books Game Changer and Heated Rivalry by Halifax author Rachel Reid, took off in a big way after hitting our screens via Crave at the end of 2025. The series quickly became immensely popular not just across Canada, but internationally.

And since everyone and their uncle first streamed (and rewatched!) the series, fans have had one question: When do we get season two?

Well, showrunner Jacob Tierney confirmed that the team is currently in the process of writing the second season. During an interview on CBS Mornings earlier this week, he shared that production is set to get underway in August, with the season projected to hit our screens in April 2027. So, about 13/14 months from now.

“There will be more Heated Rivalry on your TVs, like, truly as soon as humanly possible,” Tierney said.

In a social media post this week, actor Connor Storie, who plays main character Ilya Rozanov in the series, hinted that the next season would be based on the sixth book in the Game Changer series, titled The Long Game. The book was released in 2022.

Heated Rivalry season two: Fans react

The series gained popularity for its authentic portrayal of the challenges of navigating queer love, homophobia, and identity, as well as the way it confronts prejudice in hockey culture. Following the news about season two, fans of the series took to social media to share their excitement about the update.

Some are hopeful that the next season will be longer, with the original run lasting just six episodes.

“10 EPISODES PLEEEEEASE!! I pray to the hockey gods,” one fan said on Instagram.

“Best show on television, we need 700 more seasons,” another requested.

“We have two requests: an official app for international fans to watch the series and a world tour.

While others feel like it’s Christmas come early.

“Omg. Omg. Omg. Merry Christmas to us,” one Instagram user shared.

“This is the only Christmas present we needed this year, actually. Everybody say THANK YOU CRAVE,” another commented.Reid is in the process of writing an additional book in the popular series called Unrivalled, which is set to be released in June of next year.