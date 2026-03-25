This Zara Larsson fan has been following her since 2013, and she picked him to dance on stage at Toronto show

What to know GTA resident Ladonte Smith has been a Zara Larsson stan for 13 years, since first seeing her when she opened for Cher Lloyd in 2013.

During Larsson’s sold-out Toronto show at HISTORY on Tuesday, Smith was chosen from the crowd to dance on stage with her to “Lush Life” — a moment he called “mindblowing” and “surreal.”

After the show, Smith shared the experience on TikTok, and Larsson herself commented on his post — capping off what he described as a “full circle moment.”

“Lush Life” comes on and Zara Larsson asks you to dance with her on stage — are you going? Toronto resident Ladonte Smith did, and told us all about his experience.

On Tuesday, Toronto welcomed Zara Larsson at the sold-out Beaches neighbourhood venue, HISTORY.

Smith’s first time seeing Larsson. He saw the Swedish pop star way back in 2013 when she opened for Cher Lloyd at only 15 years old, and even got the chance to snap a photo with her. ​

The second time he saw her perform was at Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour, where he joked his only reason for attending was to see Larsson open the show. He says he went fully dressed in the Midnight Sun aesthetic and bought Larsson’s merch.

For last night’s show, Smith’s unique experience began even before Larsson took the stage.

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With the VIP package, he got a photo opportunity with Larsson, which he describes as a “full circle moment” since his first picture with her 13 years ago. Smith showed her the picture, to which Larsson was stunned at how young she was at the time.

At that point, Smith still didn’t know he’d be chosen to dance “Lush Life” with Larsson. He initially thought the selection would happen during soundcheck, but there was no word on it yet.

Then, a few songs into the set, Larsson opened it up to the crowd and invited a Torontonian onstage for the moment Smith described the scene: “She opens up the lights, and is just like, ‘Okay, who wants to come on?’”

Smith shared he’d been practicing for a while (as any fan does), but his nerves made him feel unready.

“I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m gonna raise my hand and try to go for it anyway.’ So I raised my hand, and then a few of my friends around me put their flashlights on me, and I guess that caught her attention… And she points at me. She’s like, ‘Are you ready? Do you want to do it?’ And I was like ‘Oh my God, yes!’”

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After dancing on stage with his favourite artist, Smith reflected on what the experience meant. “13 years later, to have the opportunity to actually be on stage and to be such a big fan is so fulfilling.”

Smith wanted to point out that, despite consistently practicing the dance, he “jewel blanked” from shock and excitement.

After the dance, Larsson ran to the side with Smith and gave him a hug. Smith recalled telling her, “I love you, thank you so much,” to which Larsson asked, “Did you have fun?” “That was a cute, quick moment before I went back into the crowd, and she continued performing,” Smith said.

Before going on stage, Smith had so much fun dancing and recording, but after coming back, he couldn’t use his phone. “My mouth was so dry, I couldn’t even sing. I don’t know why, I was just like, shook… It sounds so dramatic, but it literally was the coolest experience.”

Smith isn’t just any regular fan; he says he’s been a stan for 13 years. He named his favourite nostalgic OG songs from “Weak Heart” to “Rooftop,” and a more recent song, “Pretty Ugly,” for its “brat-like” music video.

​But he loves more than just her song. For him, being a “stan” means resonating with the artist. “I resonated with her journey in terms of that come up, also her as a person. I just love everything she stands for and she makes stances that not a lot of people are comfortable speaking up about,” he said.

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Larsson’s stands for women’s rights, even embedded in her song “Hot & Sexy”, her advocacy for the queer community, on immigration against ICE and speaking on abortions, leading her to lose a three-million-dollar brand deal and “doubling down” on it are all values that Smith admires in the artist.

“I think we need to pedestal artists like that. So that is why I stan her through and through,” Smith said.

Admiring Larsson to this extent, Smith shares that this was a “mindblowing” and “surreal” experience for him.

After the event, Smith shared his experience on social media, and the next day, Larsson commented on his post, expressing her love.

“It literally felt… fulfilling and gratifying to be on this journey with an artist and then to get that opportunity. And she was so warm, and she recently just commented on my TikTok… I was like ‘Oh my God, so, so, so, so special.’”

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“Thank you for spreading so much love and positivity in a world that feels bleak at the moment,” Smith emotionally shared. “There’s just so much going on, and to have a moment at a concert where everyone was so fun… because of her creating these safe spaces where people can show up as their authentic selves and just have fun,” he added.