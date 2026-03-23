Live music in Toronto this week: From Zara Larsson to FKA twigs, here are the concerts happening March 23–29

Although the wintery weather is returning for the fourth time, there are still an abundance of concerts to attend in Toronto to wait out the cold.

From viral pop stars to acclaimed modern punk bands, concert lovers will have plenty of opportunities to catch a show or two around the GTA.

Here are some of the artists performing in Toronto this week:

Eliza McLamb

When: March 23

Where: Mod Club

Indie rock singer-songwriter Eliza Lamb is kicking off the week at the Mod Club Monday night on her Spring 2026 tour supporting her sophomore album, Good Story. The North Carolina musician, who now lives in Brooklyn, signed to Toronto’s Royal Mountain Records in 2024 and released her debut LP, Going Through It, on the label. General admission tickets are $47.

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FKA twigs

When: March 24

Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum

British electronic and art pop artist Tahliah Debrett Barnett, known professionally as FKA twigs, is taking over Coca-Cola Coliseum on Tuesday on her Body High tour. Barnett first gained notoriety for her 2014 debut album LP1, which reached number 30 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for the Mercury Prize. Her third and fourth albums, Eusexua and Eusexua Afterglow, were released in 2025. Tickets start at $58 for lower bowl seats.

Zara Larsson

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When: March 24

Where: HISTORY

Zara Larsson is coming to HISTORY Tuesday night before heading stateside again on tour to support her latest album, Midnight Sun. The Swedish pop star first came onto the scene after winning the Swedish talent competition Talang. Larsson recently went viral after American figure skater Alysa Liu performed to “Stateside,” her collaboration with PinkPantheress. The song reached number one on the United States’ Spotify chart in early March. Face value tickets are sold out, but there’s a single verified resale ticket still available for $297.

Joyce Manor

When: March 26

Where: Danforth Music Hall

Californian punk band Joyce Manor are returning to Toronto on Thursday with fellow alternative heavyweights Militarie Gun, Teenage Mortgage, and Combat in support of their latest album, I Used to Go to This Bar. The band is known for their short, under-20 minute albums and is considered one of the best modern punk bands of all time. Standing room tickets for their show at The Danforth Music Hall are sold out, but balcony tickets are still available for $66.25.

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The Sheepdogs

When: March 27

Where: HISTORY

Saskatoon blues rock band The Sheepdogs will be gracing the stage at HISTORY Friday night to support their brand new record, Keep Out Of The Storm. The four-piece have won four Juno Awards, a MuchMusic Award and was the first unsigned band to feature on the cover of Rolling Stone. Floor tickets for their show are $79.

Iyla

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When: March 29

Where: Drake Underground

Los Angeles R&B singer-songwriter Iyla will be playing the Drake Underground this Sunday. Her sophomore album, WEEPING ANGEL, which came out last August, received critical acclaim. Iyla popped onto the scene in 2018 and has also released two EPs in addition to her studio albums. Tickets are available for $28.25.