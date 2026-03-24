‘Ain’t My Fault’ you’re obsessed, here’s a Zara Larsson playlist ahead of her Toronto show tonight

Toronto, pull out your best Y2K outfit that’ll make Zara Larsson “Never Forget You” on Tuesday.

Pop star Zara Larsson is going on tour following the release of her fifth album, Midnight Sun.

The Grammy-nominated Swedish singer went viral in 2024 after her song “Symphony” became a TikTok meme featuring dolphins and unicorns flying.

Since then, she’s been on tour and has invited fans and celebrities like Alex Warren on stage to dance along to “Lush Life.”

She was last in the city as the opening act for Canadian singer Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour in the summer of 2025.

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On March 24, HISTORY will open its doors to Zara Larsson fans at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m.

In anticipation of her show this Tuesday, here’s our playlist to help you get that “WOW” effect for her performance.

“​Lush Life”

“Stateside” (with PinkPantheress)

“Symphony” (she’s featuring Clean Bandit)

“Midnight Sun”

“Eurosummer”

“Hot & Sexy”

“Girls Like” (she’s featuring Tinie Tempah)

“Never Forget You”

“Ain’t My Fault”

“Can’t Tame Her”

“Pretty Ugly”

“Venus”

“WOW”

“Uncover”

Live a “Lush Life” at the concert and buy your ticket for Zara Larsson’s Toronto show on Ticketmaster.