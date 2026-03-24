Advertisement

Now
Culture

‘Ain’t My Fault’ you’re obsessed, here’s a Zara Larsson playlist ahead of her Toronto show tonight

It may not be ‘Eurosummer,’ but Zara Larsson fans can still feel ‘Hot & Sexy’ at her concert on Tuesday.

Aliya Karimjee

Zara Larsson performing live on stage in Toronto, wearing a colorful, glittery outfit with vibrant makeup, capturing her energetic performance ahead of her concert.
Check out Now Toronto’s Zara Larsson’s playlist in anticipation of her concert tonight. (Courtesy: @robinboee, @zaralarsson/Instagram)

Toronto, pull out your best Y2K outfit that’ll make Zara Larsson “Never Forget You” on Tuesday.

Pop star Zara Larsson is going on tour following the release of her fifth album, Midnight Sun.

The Grammy-nominated Swedish singer went viral in 2024 after her song “Symphony” became a TikTok meme featuring dolphins and unicorns flying.

Read More

Since then, she’s been on tour and has invited fans and celebrities like Alex Warren on stage to dance along to “Lush Life.”

She was last in the city as the opening act for Canadian singer Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour in the summer of 2025.  

Advertisement

On March 24, HISTORY will open its doors to Zara Larsson fans at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m.

In anticipation of her show this Tuesday, here’s our playlist to help you get that “WOW” effect for her performance.

  • “​Lush Life”
  • “Stateside” (with PinkPantheress)
  • “Symphony” (she’s featuring Clean Bandit)
  • “Midnight Sun”
  • “Eurosummer”
  • “Hot & Sexy”
  • “Girls Like” (she’s featuring Tinie Tempah)
  • “Never Forget You”
  • “Ain’t My Fault”
  • “Can’t Tame Her”
  • “Pretty Ugly”
  • “Venus”
  • “WOW”
  • “Uncover”

Live a “Lush Life” at the concert and buy your ticket for Zara Larsson’s Toronto show on Ticketmaster

Aliya Karimjee

Writer

Advertisement

Exclusive content and events straight to your inbox

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

By signing up, I agree to receive emails from Now Toronto and to the Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

Recently Posted

Advertisement