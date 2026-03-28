Want a chance to see the FIFA World Cup 26™ in person? Visa and RBC have you covered

What to know Visa is giving Canadians a chance to participate in the historic FIFA World Cup 26™ through a Canada-wide contest.

Eligible RBC Visa credit cardholders can win exclusive prizes, access, and behind-the-scenes experiences.

To participate, eligible RBC Visa credit cardholders must visit the contest page, confirm eligibility, and enter the contest.

The FIFA World Cup 26™ — the world’s biggest sporting event — is coming to North America, and Canadians have a chance to be part of it in a major way.

Visa, the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the FIFA World Cup 26™, is giving Canadians access to unforgettable tournament experiences through a Canada-wide contest, available exclusively to eligible RBC Visa credit cardholders.

This contest gives plenty of soccer fans the ultimate opportunity to win once-in-a-lifetime FIFA World Cup 26™ match-day packages with brand new prizes unlocked each day the tournament gets closer.

So, just a recap here for RBC Visa credit cardholders: prizes, exclusive access, and behind-the-scenes experiences are all up for grabs in this series of giveaways over the next few weeks.

Canadians can win more than just a ticket

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As the FIFA World Cup 26™ moves from the Group Stage to the Knockout rounds and ultimately to the Final, new prizes move along the entire way too.

Each winner will also be eligible to receive 70,000 Avion points to help get them to their FIFA World Cup 26™ match destination, which in turn makes it much easier for Canadians across the country to be part of this landmark moment.

Here’s how Canadians can get closer to the action

Matches are headed straight to Toronto’s BMO Field (dubbed Toronto Stadium during the 2026 games) and Vancouver this summer, and marks an ultra-rare opportunity to witness history in person.

The contest is open to eligible RBC Visa Credit Cardholders, and is simple for Canadians to participate.

Just visit the contest page, confirm eligibility with your card, and enter for a chance to win!

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Additionally, bonus entries can be earned through simple card actions, like logging into the RBC Mobile app, setting up a bill payment, or adding the card to a digital wallet. However, no purchases are necessary to enter or win.

Overall, Canadians can stay tuned as the road to the FIFA World Cup 26™ heats up – with loads of prizes to be won!

For more information, check out goalaccess.myle.com.