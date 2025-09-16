‘We love you forever,’ Robert Munsch’s MAID decision sparks concern for the Canadian author, family clarifies he’s in good health

Robert Munsch’s daughter is reassuring Canadians that the popular children’s book author is not dying after he revealed that he’s been approved for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID).



Munsch spoke of his decision to apply for MAID in a recent profile by the NewYork Times.

The 80-year-old author says the decision was made following his diagnosis with Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease.

Munsch told the news outlet that his brother passed away slowly from a battle with ALS.

Munsch told the Times that he does not want his own life to end that way.

Following the news and an outpour of concerns online, his daughter, Julie Munsch, posted a reassuring update about her father’s health.

“My father is NOT dying!!!,” Julie wrote on Facebook. “My dad is doing well but of course with a degenerative disease it can begin to progress quickly at any point.”

Julie says her father’s decision to use MAID is not new news, and was made five years ago.

“The New York Times article is a great interview with my dad and nowhere does it say my dad isn’t doing well, nor that he’s going to die anytime soon,” she said. “Beware of click bait.”

Still, Julie thanked the public for their concerns and outcry of support which has flooded social media, with many of them reflecting back on the impact the Paper Bag Princess and Love You Forever author had in their childhoods.

“My children and I were both raised on Munsch. Thank you for the stories, the laughs, and the connection. We will truly love you forever,” an Instagram user said.

“I hope he knows how much he is loved. I learned to read books using his stories. I would read them to my mum and we would always laugh. Stephanie’s Ponytail is our favourite,” another user said.

“Thank you, Robert, for your remarkable stories and for sharing yourself so generously,” another user said.

Longtime publishers of Munsch, Scholastic, Annick Press, and Firefly Books, also released a joint heartfelt statement.

“It’s an incredibly generous act to open up like this, and it reminds us, once again, why Robert’s work continues to touch many generations. We love you forever,” the statement said.

In Canada, approved applicants of MAID must be able to give consent immediately before receiving medical assistance in dying.

Munsch tells the NewYork Times that he will choose to go once he starts having trouble talking or speaking.