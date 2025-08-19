‘Welcome home,’ Pierre Poilievre returns to Ottawa after winning Alberta by-election

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will soon return to the House of Commons after winning Monday’s by-election in an Alberta riding, months after losing his seat in the federal election.

Poilievre secured his ticket back to Ottawa Monday night, winning the by-election in Battle River-Crowfoot.

The seat was vacated by former MP Damien Kurek, who resigned in June so that Poilievre could run in the riding.

Read More A Conservative MP is resigning to allow Pierre Poilievre to run in a by-election, Canadians divided over the news

Although Poilievre lost the federal election in April in his Ottawa riding where he held his seat for 20 years, he remained on as party leader, but without a seat in the House of Commons, he was forced to hold press conferences outside the chamber.

Former Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer took on the role as interim leader within Parliament.

Following his by-election win, Poilievre thanked his supporters and the people of Battle River-Crowfoot, and outlined key issues he’s ready to tackle in the fall.

Advertisement

“As Parliament returns, we will not only oppose out of control Liberal inflation, crime, immigration, cost of living and housing prices, but we will propose real solutions for safe streets, secure borders, a stronger and sovereign country with bigger take home pay for our people,” he said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney took to social media to congratulate Poilievre on his win.

“Congratulations to Pierre Poilievre on returning to the House of Commons, and gaining the honour of representing the people of Battle River—Crowfoot in Parliament,” Carney said.

Carney also thanked Liberal candidate Darcy Spadey for her campaign, and everyone else who took part in the by-election, which included more than 200 candidates.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also congratulated Poilievre on X, saying that Canada needs his leadership.

“Thrilled to see my friend Pierre Poilievre heading back to Ottawa after winning over 80 per cent of the vote,” she said. “Canada needs your strong conservative voice in the fight for our economy, our freedom, and our future.”

Advertisement

“Canada’s new government will keep building a stronger future for all Albertans and Canadians,” he said.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared some advice for Poilievre ahead of his win, while speaking with reporters at Parliament Hill.

“Work with the Prime Minister, team Canada, let’s put our political strifes aside and start working together, collectively on large infrastructure projects,” he said.

Ford said he hopes the government can move forward together and showed appreciation for Carney’s work so far.

“The person I’m working with right now is the prime minister, and as far as I’m concerned he’s doing a really good job considering the position he’s in. I challenge anyone to deal with Donald Trump,” he said.

Poilievre’s win was met with positivity and praise from Canadians who took to social media to welcome him back to the House of Commons.

Advertisement

“Welcome home, and welcome back,” an X user said.

“Congratulations Pierre and many thanks to Damiek Kurek for his sacrifice,” another user said.

Parliament is scheduled to resume on Monday, Sept. 15.