VIDEO: Woman slips senior’s necklace off in Hamilton distraction theft, police searching for suspect

Hamilton police are warning the public against distraction thefts and have released a video of a senior who was recently targeted.

A video shared by police on Tuesday shows a woman knocking and opening a door to the house where the victim was, pretending to know them. Once the senior comes to the door, the suspect hugs and kisses her while placing a fake necklace around her neck. In the meantime, the woman used the distraction to unclasp and take a real gold necklace that the senior was wearing at the time.

According to police, the incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. last Monday, in Flamborough, Hamilton, and is still under investigation.

Authorities are now urging the public for help identifying the suspect, who is described as a woman in her forties, about 5’7” and last seen leaving the scene in a dark vehicle that appeared to be damaged in the front-end.

Those who have information about this person are being asked to call the Division 30 Criminal Investigation Branch, Crime Stoppers, or submit a tip to crimestoppershamilton.com.

Advertisement

Distraction thefts have been rising in Hamilton in the past few years, according to police. In 2024, 54 incidents were reported, compared to only nine cases in 2021. The sharp increase is on track to continue in 2025, with 43 cases already reported by August.

This theft technique mostly targets seniors and involves suspects trying to get physically close to victims by offering them jewelry, demonstrating affection through hugs or kisses, or even thanking victims for giving them directions in order to distract them and quickly steal their valuables.

In order to avoid falling to these tactics, Hamilton police advise people to stay cautious when approached by strangers, and decline unsolicited gifts and hugs. It is also advised that people keep their valuables secured and avoid wearing expensive items in public. Those who feel pressured or unsafe are urged to try and walk away from the situation and immediately contact the police.