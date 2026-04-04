What to know Canada Soccer is hosting a jersey swap event in Toronto, inviting Italian fans to trade their kits for Canadian jerseys after Italy’s World Cup elimination.

The promotion is part of the organization’s new “Our Game Now” campaign aimed at growing support ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The event is taking place on April 4 outside Café Diplomatico, with shirts available while supplies last.

Reaction online is split, with some calling the move “genius marketing” and others slamming it as disrespectful or “rage bait.”

Canada’s men’s soccer team is trying to lure Italian fans over to the Canadian side with a jersey swap happening today in Toronto, and many Italian fans are less than impressed.

Following Italy’s loss to Bosnia-Herzegovina during the qualifiers for the upcoming World Cup this week, the European team was eliminated from the tournament. Now, Canada Soccer is inviting Italian fans in Toronto to support the home team.

In a timely move to recruit more fans, Canada Soccer is running a promotion offering Italian fans the opportunity to swap their team jerseys for a Canadian one.

“Dear Italian soccer fans, don’t wait four more years,” the team posted to X. “Swap your jersey for Canada. Find us outside [Café Diplomatico] tomorrow.”

The team is operating the jersey swap at the Little Italy eatery today, April 4, 2026, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The swap will run as long as shirts last, with fans encouraged to arrive early to receive their top.

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“Soccer in Canada has been built by generations of players, fans, and communities, including Italian-Canadians who’ve helped bring the passion for our game to life,” Paulo Senra, Canada Soccer’s chief communications and content officer, said in a release.

“We want every Canadian — no matter their historic allegiances — to join the momentum around our men’s national team, because this time, it’s Canada.”

Dear Italian soccer fans,

Don’t wait four more years. Swap your jersey for Canada. Find us outside @cafedipTO tomorrow, April 4 2026, between 10 am to 2 pm pic.twitter.com/ZBDElZLWd9 — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) April 3, 2026

Our Game Now campaign

The jersey swap initiative is part of the organization’s recently launched “Our Game Now” branding, which seeks to represent what soccer in Canada has become.

“Exciting, confident, and undeniably a part of the country’s cultural pulse,” Canada Soccer said in a statement.

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The campaign was launched last week, following the local team’s game against Iceland. The organization says the “Our Game Now” campaign will continue to show up throughout the team’s final two matches ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

In a release, the soccer federation explained that the goal is to celebrate how Canadians have built sport into something more than a game.

“Our Game Now is about soccer fully owning its place at the heart of Canadian sports culture. It reflects what Canada is today — unapologetically diverse, bold, and full of energy — elements that are fully reflected of the team itself,” the release reads. “Fans are feeling it, the momentum is building, and the game is woven into the country’s rhythm.”

Italian-Canadians unimpressed

Following the announcement of the jersey swap, fans had a lot to say, with reactions ranging from laughter to rage.

Online, some people found humour in the idea, with many viewing it as “rage bait” for Italy fans.

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“Italian Americans on my TL have their head gone by this,” one X user wrote. “10/10. Successful rage bait by Canada here.”

“I’m here for this ragebait. The headloss in the replies is making my day,” another shared.

Others think it’s a great marketing move.

“Genius marketing from @CanadaSoccerEN .. you absolutely have to applaud it.. if you are mad that more Canada kits are going to be worn by Canadians you probably need to take a look in the mirror…”

“This is one of the smartest things the federation has done in a long time,” another person shared.

While some fans feel the concept missed the mark entirely.

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“Italy has more World Cups than Canada has qualifications… I think I’ll wait 4 years,” one person wrote on X.

“No Italian was actively cheering against Canada but this might be changing their minds now. Congrats on qualifying because you’re a host,” another wrote.

“Not only will I not be swapping, I will be cheering AGAINST Canada. What a ridiculous gimmick.”

Canada’s road to the World Cup

Canada’s men are slated to hit the pitch for their next match on June 1, taking on Uzbekistan in Edmonton, before playing Ireland in Montreal on June 5.



Canada is a host country for the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup, with six games set to go down at BMO Field during the four week long affair. Canada’s first game is a home match, scheduled for on June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina.