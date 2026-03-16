‘Petro Canada uniforms?’ Canadians are divided by the national team jersey reveal ahead of FIFA World Cup

What to know Canada Soccer unveiled the new Canada men’s national soccer team jerseys for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, revealing red home kits and black-and-white away kits designed with Nike.

The designs feature nods to Canada’s national colours and “black ice,” with cracked white patterns on the black jersey, and are described by Canada Soccer as symbols of authenticity, resilience and ambition.

Head coach Jesse Marsch said the jersey represents the pride of the entire country as the team prepares to compete in a World Cup hosted in Canada.

Fans online shared mixed reactions, with some praising the sleek look while others criticized the black design and questioned why more traditional colours like white were not used.

Canadians are giving mixed reactions after the Team Canada jerseys were revealed on Monday, ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

In a Monday morning post on X (formerly Twitter), Canada Soccer dropped photos of its home and away FIFA World Cup kits, with jerseys expected to be worn by athletes on the Canada Men’s National Team.

The jerseys are in collaboration with sports and apparel brand Nike, and come in both red and black colourways. The uniforms give nods to both the country’s national colour as well as black ice, with the black choice displaying white fracture designs across the jersey.

The outfits were set to be purchasable on the official Nike website by 9 a.m. EST Monday, but had not dropped by time of publication. They are, however, available on the Soccer Canada website.

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The two-toned, red kit will be worn for home games, while the black and white style will be worn for away games.

In a Canada Soccer news release on Monday, the kits were described as representative of Canada’s authenticity, resilience and ambition.

Head Coach Jesse Marsch added the uniform represents everyone who supported the team.

“There’s a real pride in representing Canada,” he said in the release. “Our players understand the moment in front of us, including a World Cup at home and an entire country behind us. When we put this jersey on, it represents every place and every community that helped build The People’s Team. We take this responsibility seriously.

In another X post soon after, Canada Soccer commented on the jerseys, describing them as classic.

“Canada’s 2026 Team Jerseys are shaped by the elements: the classic maple leaf iconography along with stealthily dangerous black ice hero the unshakable mentality of the team,” they said in part.

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Ice cold icons.



Canada’s 2026 Team Jerseys are shaped by the elements: the classic maple leaf iconography along with stealthily dangerous black ice hero the unshakable mentality of the team.



Shop now at https://t.co/7EuEsmvoLt pic.twitter.com/Hsuh6e2INd — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) March 16, 2026

Fans will be able to see the jerseys in action for the first time starting March 28, when Team Canada and Team Iceland face off as part of the Canada men’s national soccer team’s “Road to 2026” preparations at Toronto’s BMO Field.

Online Reaction

Following the early morning announcement, multiple people took to social media to share what they thought of the new kits.

“Well done Nike, Canada appreciates proper kits,” one user on X said.

“These are sick,” another X user agreed.

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Another X user appreciated the design of both the home and away jerseys.

“I really like these. The home reminds me of the summit series hockey jersey especially with the lucky loonie on the inside,” they said. “The away one is super clean too.”

“Beautiful beautiful beautiful, will be purchasing,” a different X user said.

Although, not every fan appreciated the drop, with some not liking the designs showcased.

“Stop with the black, it’s not one of our national colours,” said one X user.

Another X user agreed, asking where the white kit was.

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One X user made fun of the white cracked design on the black away game kits.

“’Try the black one, it’s great for wearing around the house,’” they said. “‘You’ll never look better whilst painting or drywalling. The best part? It’s supposed to look like that!’”

“Nike continues to ruin jerseys in every sport,” said another X user.

Over on social media platform Reddit, some echoed these jokes.

“Petro Canada uniforms?,” asked one user.

“[I] wish we could combine our [Canadian Owners & Pilots Association] jersey with this so its like a stripe combined with a maple leaf,” suggested one Reddit user. “Personally, this looks way too dull compared to the COPA jerseys.”

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“Still looks awful,” said another user.

While some still liked the design.

“Honestly I don’t get the hate, I like it,” said one Reddit user.

Another agreed, saying all that was missing from the new jerseys were some white details.

“I think this is one that’s going to look better [in real life],” one user said. “Lots of the MLS kits got dunked on, but they look better in person.”