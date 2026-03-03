Toronto celebrates 100 days to FIFA World Cup with free celebration

What to know Toronto is marking 100 days until it hosts its first FIFA World Cup match with a massive, free celebration at Rebel.

Expect live performances and cultural programming spotlighting the seven nations playing in Toronto.

The party runs Tuesday, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and all sports fans are welcome.

Kickoff the soccer season – or football season – with the City of Toronto, celebrating 100 days until the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In anticipation of The World Cup’s first Canadian match at Toronto’s BMO Field on June 12, the City of Toronto is marking this milestone as the Host City for the viral sports-favourite event with a free public celebration.

The event will be hosted at Rebel, a concert and performance venue, and will celebrate Toronto’s pride and the nations scheduled to play in Toronto with live performances. The nations playing in this year’s cup include Canada, Croatia, Côte d’Ivoire, Germany, Ghana, Panama and Senegal, with live performances.

With Toronto being home to more than three million diverse people, the event will feature plenty of cultural programming as well.

Sports fans are invited to attend Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Toronto’s website.