City of Toronto launches Ontario campaign with 2026 World Cup ticket giveaways

What to know The City of Toronto has launched its Soccer for All Legacy Program, offering 26 pairs of tickets to a FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Toronto to residents who donate to the initiative.

The campaign funds one year of free soccer programming for children and youth in equity-deserving communities, aiming to create lasting benefits beyond the tournament.

Donations start at $26 for five entries, with an early bird draw on March 17 (including tickets to Canada’s June 12 opener at BMO Field) and grand prize winners announced on March 27.

The City of Toronto is launching a campaign to give Ontarians a chance to watch World Cup matches while supporting a good cause.

On Wednesday, the city announced the launch of its Soccer for All Legacy Program, a campaign that aims to help fund support for Toronto children and youth to get involved in the game by bringing in one year of free soccer programming to equity-deserving neighbourhoods.

The program aims to ensure the city’s participation in the World Cup creates long-lasting benefits for the community beyond the games. According to the city, the initiative will help create inclusive spaces, safe experiences, and free programming for youth.

As part of the campaign, Ontarians who make a donation to the program will enter a raffle to win an invitation for two to watch a FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Toronto.

There are 26 pairs of tickets available, with two of them for Canada’s opening match on June 12 at the BMO field, as part of an Early Bird Bonus Draw.

Advertisement

How to participate

The campaign is open to all 18-plus Ontario residents who make a donation, with entries ending on Mar. 15.

Donations for the campaign can be made at different price points, and the more you contribute, the bigger your chances to win. Donations include:

$26 for five entries;

$50 for 10 entries;

$150 for 50 entries;

$260 for 100 entries.

Those who make a $260 donation will also receive a FIFA World Cup 2026™ Toronto scarf, which will be delivered as the campaign closes.

To participate, Ontarians must:

Advertisement

Pick a donation level

Complete a secure checkout at the campaign’s website

Keep an eye out for draw announcements.

The early bird draw will take place on Mar. 17, and participants should enter by Mar. 3 to participate. Meanwhile, the grand prize winners will be revealed on Mar. 27.

For more information about the campaign, visit its website.