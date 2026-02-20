Airbnb is offering $1,000 to new Toronto hosts ahead of the World Cup

What to know Airbnb is offering about $1,015 CAD to eligible new Toronto hosts who publish an entire-home listing and secure their first qualifying booking before July 31, 2026.

With Toronto hosting matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the city expects over 300,000 visitors — and estimates suggest locals could earn an average of $2,700 by renting out their homes during the tournament.

Airbnb is inviting Torontonians to gear up for the World Cup by offering a $1,000 incentive for those willing to open their homes for the first time during the event.

For the first time in history, Canada is about to receive the biggest soccer event in the world, with once-in-a-lifetime matches coming to Toronto and Vancouver this summer.

During the event, the City of Toronto estimates it will receive over 300,000 visitors from out of town, hoping to get a glance at their favourite team and soak up the soccer spirit.

According to Airbnb, visitors are already preparing for travel, as searches for accommodation in the event’s host cities have already grown about 80 per cent compared to the same time last year.

To help keep up with the growing demand, Airbnb is launching its biggest new host incentive ever for those willing to open their homes for guests. Under the incentive, new hosts in any of the World Cup host cities, including Toronto, who receive their first guest between now and July 31 will be eligible to receive about $1,015 (USD $750).

“Demand for World Cup stays on Airbnb is surging, giving residents of host cities the opportunity to boost their incomes by sharing their homes and the communities they love. There’s truly never been a better time to become a host on Airbnb,” Chief Business Officer at Airbnb, Dave Stephenson, said in a statement.

To be eligible, hosts must:

Publish a listing for an entire home at an eligible zone in the city;

Be a new host or have no active listings as of Feb. 1, 2026;

Provide information on the reward page before publishing the listing or have received the offer over email from Airbnb;

Secure a reservation for a minimum of about $137 (USD $100) before taxes on or before July 31, 2026.

According to Airbnb, the payout will be done within 45 days of the guests’ completed stay through hosts’ default payment method in the app.

In addition to the incentive, Deloitte indicates Torontonians could earn about $2,700 on average by renting out their homes during the tournament, making the event an opportunity for those looking to boost their income.

Those who wish to participate in the incentive can find more at the Airbnb website.