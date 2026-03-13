‘Pictures don’t do it justice,’ Toronto fans react to new photos of BMO Field renovations for the FIFA World Cup

What to know Photos of BMO Field renovations tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup are circulating online and sparking mixed reactions from fans.



Toronto FC’s 2026 home opener takes place March 14 against the New York Red Bulls, marking the club’s 20th season and the return of former captain Michael Bradley.



Toronto will host six World Cup matches at BMO Field between June 12 and July 2, including five group-stage games and one Round of 32 knockout match.

New images of the ongoing renovations at BMO Field are circulating online, giving fans a closer look at how the stadium is shaping up ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the reactions are mixed.

Photos shared across social media this week show parts of the stadium’s upgrades, including expanded seating areas, scaffolding structures and visible construction work tied to Toronto’s preparations for the global tournament this summer.

While some fans say the upgrades look promising, others are less impressed with the current appearance of the venue.

The renovations come just as Toronto FC prepares to kick off its 2026 home schedule. The club’s home opener is set for Saturday, March 14, against the New York Red Bulls at BMO Field, marking Toronto FC’s 20th season. The match will also feature the return of former captain Michael Bradley, who is now playing for the Red Bulls.

Fans attending the game will likely notice several of the stadium improvements already in place, including upgraded lighting, new digital signage and enhanced video boards, all part of the city’s preparations for hosting the World Cup.

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Toronto is set to host six matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026, including five group-stage games and one Round of 32 knockout match. The games will take place between June 12 and July 2, with teams such as Canada, Germany and Croatia expected to play in the city.

As construction continues, online reactions to the stadium’s appearance have ranged from excitement to skepticism.

“Looks alright. But seriously if the field is in great shape that’s all that matters,” one user wrote on X.

Others were more enthusiastic about the upgrades and the atmosphere they could bring.

“Looks great. Make it loud AF for Canada!” another user commented.

Some fans also said the renovations could ultimately improve the stadium experience.

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“I am clearly in the minority based on peoples reactions to the renovations, but I really like how it looks. Especially once the north end suites are completed, the stadium feels intimate and everywhere has good sight lines,” a user said.

The person who originally posted the photos added that the images may not fully capture the changes.

“On the inside it looks fantastic, and the pictures don’t really do it justice. On the outside the scaffolding looks a little scary,” they replied.

Not everyone was convinced by the upgrades, however.

“Big time? That looks ghetto,” one user said.

“Big time how?” another person questioned.

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With the World Cup just months away, construction and finishing touches are expected to continue as Toronto prepares to welcome thousands of international fans to BMO Field for one of the world’s biggest sporting events.