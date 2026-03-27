‘Y’all are too extra,’ Torontonians react to a Brampton woman allegedly receiving ‘fried Band-Aid’ in her Taco Bell order, company responds

What to know A Brampton woman went viral after claiming she found a “fried Band-Aid” in her Taco Bell wrap, with staff offering a refund or replacement.

Online reaction is split — many Torontonians mocked her for being “too extra” and said the response from the restaurant was reasonable, while others defended her right to speak up.

Taco Bell Canada says it’s taking the situation seriously and is working with the franchisee to resolve the issue

A woman found what she believed to be a Band-Aid in a wrap at a Taco Bell Canada in Brampton.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday evening at a Brampton Taco Bell location. TikTok user Kendall Yale posted a video of her wrap, showing what she described as a Band-Aid fried into the food.

#brampton #tacobellcanada ♬ original sound – KENDALL @kendallyale @tacobell @Taco Bell Canada won’t respond to us after we called them. The employees at the Brampton location at Airport and Bovaird said it happened because it was super busy when they had one person in front of us!! What do yall think? #tacobell

In the video, the employees offered a $10 refund or a new wrap as a resolution to the mistake. The series of events continued, with employees telling the pair of friends to call the district manager — a number they could not provide but said it could be found online, yet Yale could not find it. Then, they were redirected to contact the store manager instead.​

At the end of the video, Yale and her friend warned another customer entering the restaurant. “They just fried Band-Aids in the food,” she said as she stormed out. “Don’t worry, if you get a Band-Aid in it, they’ll give you your $10 back.”

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​After Yale posted the incident online Taco Bell acknowledged the video.“Kendall, we sent you a note on Instagram. Please send a response,” the company commented. The creator liked the message and replied, “Thanks, I replied to your message.”

Now Toronto reached out to Taco Bell Canada for further comment, and the company said it’s working to make things right.

“We take this matter very seriously,” Taco Bell Canada said in an email on Friday. “The franchisee that owns and operates this location is actively looking into the issue and is committed to resolving it appropriately.”

Many Torontonians criticized and mocked her reaction.

One TikTok user commented, “They were going to refund you or make it again? What were you expecting? $1,000,000?? Loll.” Another user joked, “Yall are too extra.”

Another TikTok user commented directly on the situation, pointing out that the item does not look like a fried Band-Aid. “Money back or new food is completely reasonable. Accidents happen. It’s a label, not a band-aid.”​

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But some Torontonians come to her defense, with one TikTok user saying, “Good for you, girl. Honestly, I’m so tired of this nonsense. At the end of the day, you’re the customer. I don’t care if it’s the one-dollar store. Good for you for advocating.”​

Another user suggested, “Call the health board and file a claim.”