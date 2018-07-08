Fringe review: Martin Dockery: The Bike Trip

MARTIN DOCKERY: THE BIKE TRIP by Martin Dockery (Martin Dockery). At Tarragon Extraspace. July 8 at 2:30 pm, July 10 at 6:15 pm, July 13 at 5:30 pm, July 15 at 5:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

I last saw Martin Dockery back in January at Next Stage in his dramatic, heart-wrenching two-hander Moonlight After Midnight, but this show presents a very different side of this supremely talented performer: hilarious and uber-engaging solo storyteller.

Using only his charismatic stage presence, Dockery fills the otherwise empty space with the fascinating tale of his inspired effort to reenact a seminal moment in the history of science, medicine and drug culture – the synthesis and first human trial of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) by Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann in 1943.

Hofmann famously gave himself a huge dose of the psychotropic substance and attempted to ride his bicycle home, and it is this “trip” – in both respects – that Dockery set out to replicate in 2008.

Combining drug advocacy, personal memoir, scientific history and laugh-out-loud absurd observations, Dockery’s account, which also detours to other stories tangentially related to his project, is gripping from start to finish.

His wide-eyed intensity and comic timing ensures you hang off his every word. Do yourself a favour and take this trip.