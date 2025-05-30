10 Toronto festivals you need to hit up in July

Nothing says Toronto summer like the city’s beloved street festivals.

Featuring delicious food, lots of entertainment, arts, music and interactive activities, here is your guide for the best festivals happening this July in the city.

East York Canada Day Festival

Location: Parade begins at Dieppe Park and ends at Stan Wadlow Park

Date: July 1

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Celebrate Canadian culture at this parade and festival in East York. With something for everyone, the event features a lively parade, along with entertainment, food vendors, family fun and a beer garden. Click here for more information.

Taste of Middle East Toronto Festival 2025

Location: Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen St. W.)

Dates: June 4 (6 p.m. – 11 p.m.), June 5 (11 a.m. – 11 p.m.), June 6 (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

This year marks the 8th anniversary of this festival that celebrates Arabic culture with lots of food, music and art. The event features handmade goods, cultural exhibits, live performances and some delicious food with over 90,000 attendees. For more on the festival, click here.

Fun Philippines Food and Music Festival

Location: Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay W.)

Dates: June 4 (6 p.m. – 11 p.m.), June 5 (10 a.m. – 11 p.m.), June 6 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

The event aims to spread awareness and educate attendees about Filipino culture and celebrate it through great food, entertainment and community. The festival’s name is a reflection of what attendees can expect and is inspired by a Philippine tourism campaign that says the community is naturally optimistic and happy. Click this link for more information.

Salsa on St. Clair

Location: St. Clair Ave. W. (between Winona Dr. and Christie St.)

Date(s): July 5 (12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.), July 6 (12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

This festival is the largest Latin American celebration in Canada, where attendees get to take part in the fun. Featuring Latin music, authentic cuisine, and lots of dancing, the festival offers live performances along with salsa classes for all skill levels. Check out this link for more information.

Toronto Outdoor Art Fair (TOAF)

Location: Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen St. W.)

Dates: July 11 – July 13

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closes at 5p.m. on Sunday)

This festival is a long-time Toronto tradition, with this being its 64th year in the city. Canada’s longest-running arts festival features 400 artists, including sculptors, painters and photographers in a weekend of art installations and tours, dance, music, and yummy food. For more information about the festival, click here.

ImportFest Car Show

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Center’s North Building (255 Front St. W.)

Date: July 12

Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

If you are a car lover, then you can’t miss the city’s largest car show. This festival brings in modified cars from across Canada and the U.S. in an exhibition with information about their performance, tuning and style. The show also features special models and guest appearances. This is a ticketed event, and tickets are limited at the door or online.

Panamerican Food & Music Festival

Location: Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen St. W.)

Dates: July 18 (6 p.m. – 11 p.m.), July 19 (12 p.m. – 11 p.m.), July 20 (12 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Give a shoutout to the Americas at this festival that was named in the Top 100 Festivals and Events and Canada’s Best Latin Festival. Celebrating the diversity of cultures across North, Central and South America, this event features a lively parade, dance performances, live music, food demonstrations, Panamerican vendors and a lot more. Click here for more.

BIG on Bloor

Location: Bloordale Village

Dates: July 19 (12 p.m. – 12 a.m.), July 20 (12 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

In this themed festival, pedestrians are taking over Bloordale for some car-free fun! In this year’s “bizarre” theme, the event is celebrating the weird but beautiful aspects of community life with art installations led by local BIPOC artists and a small business focus. Check out this link for more information.

TD Festival of South Asia 2025

Location: Gerrard St. E. (between Coxwell Ave. and Glenside Ave.)

Dates: July 19 – July 20

Time: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

This festival is perfect for those looking for some family fun in the city, offering food, drinks, entertainment, and lots of family activities. The event also features a Kids Zone with an exclusive marketplace and a talent competition. For more information, head to this link.

AlohaFest Toronto 2025

Location: Mel Lastman Square (5100 Yonge St.)

Date: July 26

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The city’s one and only Pacific Islands celebration is back! The event features a full day of Polynesian dance performances, street vendors inspired by the island and delicious Pacific cuisine bites. Click here for more.