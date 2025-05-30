What’s the scoop? Here are 8 Toronto ice cream spots to beat the heat

I scream, you scream, Toronto is screaming for ice cream!

What’s a hot day without a cold, refreshing treat to beat the heat? While classic flavours like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry are all the rage, there are several shops scattered throughout the city offering tantalizing, unique options that are just as delicious!

From traditional flavours, to unexpected combos to artisanal scoops, here are eight of the best ice cream spots in Toronto sure to cool your tastebuds this summer.

Bang Bang Ice Cream

Address: 93A Ossington Avenue

This isn’t your average ice cream shop! Bang Bang Ice Cream is serving up all kinds of exciting flavours, from campfire marshmallow to roasted pineapple custard!

Enjoy the ice cream alone, get it sandwiched between delicious cookies or have it stuffed in decadent baked goods like warm waffles or carrot cake slices. The options are endless!

For the latest menu, click here.

Dutch Dreams

Address: 36 Vaughan Road

This family business has been serving up scoops in the city since 1985!

Dutch Dreams is a classic choice for Dutch-style ice cream lovers, and overall, anybody with a craving for tasty frozen desserts. Explore more than 30 flavours here, from tangy Hawaiian Delight to chocolatey Moose Droppings.

For the full menu, click here.

Ed’s Real Scoop

Address: Various locations

Ice cream, gelato, sorbet or frozen yogurt? The world of frozen desserts is your oyster at Ed’s Real Scoop, a neighbourhood shop established in 2000! Get into more than 150 flavours throughout its four locations, such as fresh mint or pistachio gelato.

For more flavours, click here.

Tom’s Dairy Freeze

Address: 630 The Queensway

This longtime Toronto staple prides itself on serving up happiness in the city since 1969.

Tom’s Dairy Freeze is your one-stop shop for authentic soft serve ice cream, old-fashioned sundaes, milkshakes and banana splits. Classic flavours like vanilla and chocolate burst to life with a long list of toppings like blue raspberry dip, Oreos, pecans and more! If soft serve isn’t your thing, there is also a range of regular ice cream flavours like chocolate fudge brownie to maple walnut.

For all the offerings, click here.

Summer’s Ice Cream

Address: 101 Yorkville Avenue

This iconic Yorkville gem has been serving the highest quality homemade ice creams and frozen yogurts for more than 40 years!

Choose from 24 delectable flavours with delicious mix-ins at Summer’s Ice Cream, from Cherry-O Cheesecake blended with graham wafer crunch and cherry puree to Credit River Turtle filled with chocolate chunks, pecans and creamy caramel.

For more information, click here.

Little Moo

Address: 1400 Queen St East

A little wooden kiosk in Leslieville is offering big-time creamy perfection. Little Moo has a weekly rotating menu, with new flavours released every Friday, giving you the opportunity to try a multitude of delicious treats. Their offerings include unique flavours like Moon Mist and Strawberries n’ cream.

For the latest menu, click here.

Good Behaviour

Address: Various locations

Good Behaviour offers a range of delicious ice cream treats, but it’s up to you whether you want a scoop or a pint – whatever our decision is, we won’t judge. Tap into artisan cultural flavours like Masala Chai, Matcha Cookies & Cream, Cacio e Pepe, and Mango Lassi.

For more info on the menu, click here.

Honey’s Ice Cream

Address: 1448 Dundas Street West

No dairy? No problem! Honey’s Ice Cream is your spot for premium plant-based ice cream, offering a long list of irresistible flavours.

Made with cashew and coconut cream, indulge in beloved offerings like Neapolitan, birthday cake, peanut butter cup and rocky road– all without the stomach ache.

For a list of pint offerings, click here.