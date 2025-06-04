Sweetest spots in Toronto: Must-try bakeries to hit up this summer

What better time is there than the summer to go explore Toronto’s unlimited number of bakeries?

From sweet to savoury, crispy to airy — these bakeries have everything you need for when you want a light snack or you’re rushing to eat during the early commute before work.

Here are some of the best bakeries that you “knead” to try this summer!

Wanda’s Pie in the Sky

Location: 287 Augusta Ave.

Known for their #1 Best Rated pies, this bakery is a staple in the city’s trendy Kensington Market neighbourhood. Their key lime and sour cherry pie are Wanda’s favourites, but their menu is not limited to only pies. From tarts and cakes to enchilada pies, this bakery has options for all of your sweet and savory cravings!

Hitotoki

Location: 21 Carlton St.

This Japanese-owned bakery serves pastries and bread inspired by the distinct cultural flavours of Japan and France in treats like the Kinako and Mochi Tart, their Matcha Mont Blac Tart, and their classic Nama Shokupan. Experience the unique blend of both cultures by “taking a bite into bliss, one moment at a time.”

Blackbird Baking Co.

Locations: 172 Baldwin St.

635 Queen St. E.

92-95 Front St. E.

This award-winning Toronto bakery is praised for their fresh, high quality baked goods. Their sourdough loaf is known for being the Dutchess of Sussex’s — Meghan Markle’s favourite bread in Canada! Approved by royalty, this place is a must-try for this summer!

Emmer

Address: 161 Harbord St.

Croissants, croissants, and more croissants! Come get a taste of these stunning croissants, with ten different flavours so you’ll never run out of options. Not feeling croissants? No problem, try the squash hand pie or the egg brioche for a savoury sensation!

Panettorino

Location: 3797 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

Do not miss out on this gem in Etobicoke for their Italian-inspired baked goods. Defying all baking odds, the bakery sells items like flat croissants, bow-shaped croissants, and pistachio creme filled croissants — leaving you wanting more.

Dipped Donuts

Location: 1374 Queen St. W.

Feeling extra sweet? Try these gourmet donuts with flavours ranging from their Butter Tart Bomb and Matcha Mango Bomb to their Orange Creamsicle donut! This place is the definition of pushing limits in baking!

Nugateau Patisserie

Location: 99 Pape Ave.

Nugateau is Canada’s first all-eclair Patisserie serving items from assorted eclairs, macarons, and cakes made with authentic French baking techniques. You can also enjoy an afternoon high tea on weekends featuring pastries, scones, and finger sandwiches, while sipping on premium teas. Experience this French phenomenon only at Nugateau!

Baker Bots

Location: 1242 Bloor St W.

Having a sweet tooth for some delicious goodies? Go treat yourself with Baker Bots’s cinnamon rolls, drizzling with their sweet, glossy icing! Other menu items include assorted pies, ice cream sandwiches, cakes, bread and more! You don’t want to miss out on this one.