Tropical FOMO? These 6 gorgeous beaches are ready for your next summer road trip outside of Toronto

There’s nothing quite like a beachy getaway from the city grind in the summertime – sunrays hugging your skin, warm sand hiding between your toes, and wavy waters all around.

Whether you’re looking to settle on the sand for a beach day, catch a cotton-candy during sunset, take a dip in the lake, or plan a fun family day, the beach is a perfect destination for the summer.

You don’t have to trek far to find a peaceful, sandy escape. Here’s a list of some of the top beaches located near Toronto.

Cobourg Beach

Address: 138 Division St., Cobourg, ON

Cobourg beach, just an hour and a half outside of the city, is a recurrent favourite for a good reason. The sandy paradise, found south of Highway 401, offers calm waters, a boardwalk, and a charming small-town vibe – making it perfect for a peaceful summer day trip.

Darlington Provincial Park (Bowmanville)

Address: 1600 Darlington Park Rd., Bowmanville, ON

As darling as its name indicates, this beach, located just an hour outside of the city, is ideal for all of your beach daytrip needs. Jump into the long and sandy lake, picnic all day, camp and stay, or hit the park to play and enjoy your visit.

Heydenshore Kiwanis Park (Whitby)

Address: 589 Water St., Whitby, ON

Take a stroll down the long shoreline of Kiwanis Heydenshore beach, located one hour outside of Toronto. This buzzing Whitby beach is jammed with summertime fun, offering sandy and rocky stretches, green space for endless activity, a splash pad, and lots of space for parking.

Kelso Conservation (Milton)

Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON

If you’re looking for a beach with a stunning view, this one has you covered. Kelso Conservation, located one hour west of Toronto, is a human-made lake that invites you to canoe, swim, or try stand-up paddleboarding.

Paradise Beach (1hr, Ajax)

Address: 2997 Lakeview Blvd., Ajax, ON

As the name suggests, Paradise Beach, located one hour outside of the city, offers visitors a little slice of heaven on Earth. Whether looking to swim, picnic, bike, or fish, this beach is sure to meet your summertime needs.

West Shore Beach (Pickering)

Address: 1083 Beachpoint Prom, Pickering, ON

Looking for gentle waves and clear waters? Head one hour east of Toronto to West Shore beach, a local gem where you can take a dip into low tides, experience outstanding sunsets, picnic in an expansive grass field, and explore a miniature railway.