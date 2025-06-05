Yeehaw! Here’s 9 country music concerts are taking over Toronto this summer

Giddy up cowboys, country music’s top artists are bringing the rodeo to Toronto, and you don’t want to miss it.

From love songs to break up songs, and tunes that will make you wanna jam out, these country artists are bringing a whole bunch of vibes, giving you a show you won’t forget.

Check out the exciting lineup below.

JUNE

Dallas Alexander

Date: June 7

Location: Adelaide Hall

Kick off a summer filled with cowboy boots with Dallas Alexander as he takes over Adelaide Hall. Don’t miss this country singer shake the house down. Hurry up, grab tickets here.

Dierks Bentley – Broken Branches Tour

Date: June 12

Location: Budweiser Stage

It’s a three for one special at this rodeo, catch Dierks Bentley at Budweiser Stage with special guests Zack Top and The Band Lola. With a lineup this incredible it’s shaping up to be a show you don’t wanna miss. Click here for tickets.

Keith Urban – High and Alive World Tour

Date: June 21

Location: Budweiser Stage

Come alive with Keith Urban at his High and Alive World Tour taking over Budweiser Stage. You don’t want to miss this country music legend performing his hit songs outdoors. Grab tickets here.

JULY

Luke Bryan – Country Song Came On Tour

Date: July 10

Location: Budweiser Stage

Luke Bryan is heading to Toronto for his highly anticipated Country Song Came On Tour! Don’t miss this country star put on a show you won’t forget at Budweiser. Grab tickets here.

Shania Twain

Date: July 15-16

Location: The Theatre At Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

This Canadian country music legend is hitting the road and that includes two special nights in Toronto. Shania Twain is taking over The Theatre At Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. Click here for tickets.

Thomas Rett – Better In Boots Tour

Date: July 17

Location: Budweiser Stage

Everyone looks better in boots, so grab a pair and head over to the Better In Boots Tour. You don’t wanna miss Thomas Rett putting on an incredible show at Budweiser. Grab tickets here.

AUGUST

Little Big Town – Summer Tour

Date: August 14

Location: Budweiser Stage

It’s going to be a big show as Little Big Town takes their summer tour to Toronto. This country band has all the right hits to make sure this concert is one you don’t wanna miss. Grab tickets here.

Greensky Bluegrass

Date: August 20

Location The Mod Club

Greensky Bluegrass is taking over The Mod Club, head over to this iconic venue for a jam-filled night by this band. Click here for tickets.

Old Dominion – How Good Is That World Tour

Date: August 30

Location: The Theatre At Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

How good is the How Good Is That World Tour? Well, there’s only one way to find out. Check out Old Dominion as they put on an incredible show you don’t want to miss. Grab tickets here.