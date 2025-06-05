Yeehaw! Here’s 9 country music concerts are taking over Toronto this summer

Giddy up cowboys, country music’s top artists are bringing the rodeo to Toronto, and you don’t want to miss it.
From love songs to break up songs, and tunes that will make you wanna jam out, these country artists are bringing a whole bunch of vibes, giving you a show you won’t forget.
Check out the exciting lineup below.
JUNE
Dallas Alexander
Date: June 7
Location: Adelaide Hall
Kick off a summer filled with cowboy boots with Dallas Alexander as he takes over Adelaide Hall. Don’t miss this country singer shake the house down. Hurry up, grab tickets here.
Dierks Bentley – Broken Branches Tour
Date: June 12
Location: Budweiser Stage
It’s a three for one special at this rodeo, catch Dierks Bentley at Budweiser Stage with special guests Zack Top and The Band Lola. With a lineup this incredible it’s shaping up to be a show you don’t wanna miss. Click here for tickets.
Keith Urban – High and Alive World Tour
Date: June 21
Location: Budweiser Stage
Come alive with Keith Urban at his High and Alive World Tour taking over Budweiser Stage. You don’t want to miss this country music legend performing his hit songs outdoors. Grab tickets here.
JULY
Luke Bryan – Country Song Came On Tour
Date: July 10
Location: Budweiser Stage
Luke Bryan is heading to Toronto for his highly anticipated Country Song Came On Tour! Don’t miss this country star put on a show you won’t forget at Budweiser. Grab tickets here.
Shania Twain
Date: July 15-16
Location: The Theatre At Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto
This Canadian country music legend is hitting the road and that includes two special nights in Toronto. Shania Twain is taking over The Theatre At Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. Click here for tickets.
Thomas Rett – Better In Boots Tour
Date: July 17
Location: Budweiser Stage
Everyone looks better in boots, so grab a pair and head over to the Better In Boots Tour. You don’t wanna miss Thomas Rett putting on an incredible show at Budweiser. Grab tickets here.
AUGUST
Little Big Town – Summer Tour
Date: August 14
Location: Budweiser Stage
It’s going to be a big show as Little Big Town takes their summer tour to Toronto. This country band has all the right hits to make sure this concert is one you don’t wanna miss. Grab tickets here.
Greensky Bluegrass
Date: August 20
Location The Mod Club
Greensky Bluegrass is taking over The Mod Club, head over to this iconic venue for a jam-filled night by this band. Click here for tickets.
Old Dominion – How Good Is That World Tour
Date: August 30
Location: The Theatre At Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto
How good is the How Good Is That World Tour? Well, there’s only one way to find out. Check out Old Dominion as they put on an incredible show you don’t want to miss. Grab tickets here.