Feminist magazine Nasty Women's Press launches at Glad Day Bookshop

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Over 60,000 people attended the Women's March in Toronto on January 21, 2017.

Toronto is home to a new online feminist magazine called Nasty Women’s Press. Launched in January immediately after the Women’s March on Washington – and its solidarity satellite marches around the globe, including one in Toronto – NWP publishes news and opinion pieces with an intersectional feminist lens.

What does that mean, exactly? Nasty Women’s Press includes the voices of not only cisgender women, but trans and non-binary folks as well. Also included are people of colour, members of Indigenous communities and folks of all gender identities, sexualities and abilities.

“It’s timely given the increasing misogyny, racism and xenophobia in our communities,” says Patty Hails, the founder, owner and editor of Nasty Women’s Press. “This launch represents an opportunity for feminists and those of us at the intersections to unite in solidarity and make our voices heard.”

The magazine’s name comes from the phrase “nasty woman,” which U.S. President Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton during the final presidential debate in 2016. As such, #NastyWoman began trending on social media and eventually was adopted by feminists as a rallying call for solidarity.

To help celebrate the birth of the magazine, NWP is throwing a launch party on March 23 at 8 pm at Glad Day Bookshop (499 Church). Drink, dance, eat, schmooze and shop with Toronto’s fiercest feminist writers, the Facebook event post reads. Cover is pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $10, which helps pay magazine contributors. Tickets can be reserved online in advance.

If you can’t make it to the event, NWP accepts donations online and is also accepting writing submissions.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas