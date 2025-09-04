‘No one sounds like them,’ After a decade away, System of a Down proves their legacy is unshakeable in Toronto

Heavy metal band System of a Down is taking over the Rogers Stadium this week, marking their return to Toronto after more than 10 years. Gearing up to play for a crowd of close to 100,000 rockers across two nights, how have they managed to maintain their iconic status after a decade-long hiatus in the city?

System of a Down’s explosive return kicked off on Wednesday with another show set for Friday, a long-awaited comeback since their last appearance at the Wake Up the Souls tour in June 2015.

Hailing from Glendale, California, the band quickly rose up the ranks in the 1990s to mid-2000s, recognized for their unique identity in the industry. From politically charged lyrics to an unpredictable fusion of genres, their music has transcended generations of heavy metal lovers.

But what is it about System of a Down that makes both older and younger Toronto fans come out in droves, even after being sidelined for a whole decade?

Toronto-based music writer and broadcaster Alan Cross believes the answer lies in the band’s rarity, where their absence has amplified their presence.

“No one sounded like them back in the day, and no one sounds like them today. Their niche, however you want to describe it, has a population not much greater than one: them,” he said to Now Toronto.

Fan favourites like “Chop Suey!”, “Aerials,” and “Hypnotize” still dominate playlists, but aside from lead vocalist Serj Tankian’s solo projects, the band’s discography abruptly ends in 2005, with barely any new material released besides two songs, which Cross says is part of what makes their impact so generational.

“Whatever they do taps into some deep fan emotions that have been passed down to one or two generations since 2005. These are people who listen to full albums and love the deep cuts.”

The band’s musical style taps into elements of metal, punk, jazz and Armenian folk, an original trait that Toronto publicist and music commentator Eric Alper points as a major factor in their longevity.

“System of a Down’s fast-switch dynamics, odd meters, and Armenian/Middle-Eastern inflections remain unusual even within alt/nu-metal, which helps their songs read as ‘new’ to first-time listeners, and never boring,” Alper told Now Toronto in an email statement.

He adds that their lyrics also haven’t aged out of cultural relevance. System of a Down has explored themes of anti-war resistance, state surveillance, media distortion, and genocide, all topics that continue to echo in today’s global and political climate.

“Their political-aesthetic hybridity and long-activist career make their catalogue feel current when the world feels like it’s on fire,” he said.

For younger audiences, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, their relevance is evident in the streaming numbers. Alper highlights how “Chop Suey!” hit one billion views on YouTube in 2020, and so far in 2025, the band sits at around 23 million monthly Spotify listeners, racking up over 10.9 billion streams in total.

“The catalogue’s evergreen tracks never left the algorithmic surface,” Alper says, adding that the band’s songs often circulate on TikTok.

System of a Down’s return to live touring includes a limited six North American stadium dates, and with Toronto taking two spots, Alper says it only proves just how popular they are, even without any brand new songs. Joined by special guests Deftones, Polyphia, and Wisp, it’s clear that this experience, for many fans, will feel like a once-in-a-generation event.

“In 2025 they’re anchoring stadiums with limited dates and premium support,” Alper said.

“Those sold-out shows, plus the cultural cachet of recent cause work and Serj’s ongoing solo output, shows where these soon-to-be if-not-now classic rockers might be the norm: A band with minimal new music still commanding maximal attention.”

The second of System of a Down’s two-night tour stop kicks off at Rogers Stadium on Friday at 5:30 p.m.