System of a Down to return to Toronto for two nights at Rogers Stadium 

Calling all the headbangers: heavy metal band System of a Down is coming to Toronto, with back-to-back shows at the Rogers Stadium this week.

After a decade-long absence from Canadian stages, the legendary band will make their explosive return to Toronto, with two nights at Rogers Stadium on Sept. 3 and 5. Originally announced as a single-night stop on their limited North American tour run, the band quickly added a second show due to overwhelming demand from fans in the city.

The Rogers Stadium opened earlier this year, hosting a slew of big names like Coldplay, BLACKPINK, Chris Brown, and most recently Oasis. But the venue has caught loads of attention for more than just its music. For months, Torontonians have unleashed a laundry list of complaints against the stadium, from its remote location and lengthy wait times to leave the premises, to security concerns and noise complaints.

Formed in Glendale, California in the mid-1990s, System of a Down quickly carved out a unique identity in the heavy metal scene. Known for their mix of politically charged and humourous lyrics, and unpredictable fusion of genres (metal, punk, Armenian folk, and even jazz), the band achieved massive success with hits like “Chop Suey!”, “Aerials”, and “Toxicity.”

The band last toured in Toronto in June 2015 during their Wake Up the Souls tour, a worldwide run marking the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. As all members of the band are of Armenian descent, the tour focused heavily on raising awareness of human rights.

With a full decade having passed since that performance, Toronto fans have been eagerly awaiting the band’s return.

Advertisement

The band’s six-stop North American stadium tour kicked off in New Jersey and Chicago, and will culminate in Toronto. System of a Down will be joined by special guests Deftones, Polyphia, and Wisp.

The two-night show marks the nearing end of the Rogers Stadium concert season. Open as a temporary summer venue, Irish singer Hozier’s show on Sept. 10 will mark the final show until next year.