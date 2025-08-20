Torontonians are voicing frustration after last night’s Chris Brown concert at Rogers Stadium, where pouring rain, slippery walkways, and post-show gridlock left many questioning the venue’s preparedness.

Thousands of fans packed into the Rogers Stadium on Tuesday for night one of Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour, his first of two shows at the venue. And while the R&B singer delivered a high-energy 50-plus song setlist that managed to win over much of the crowd, not everyone left the show smiling.

Online, questions are being raised about the venue’s preparations and safety protocols during inclement weather.

Fans struggled with heavy rain and extended wait times while leaving the stadium. (Courtesy: Kerrisa Wilson/Now Toronto)

Social media was flooded with posts from concert-goers reporting injuries from slipping on puddled walkways at the open-air venue throughout the heavy downpour. Some fans say there was no visible signage or verbal warnings alerting attendees to slippery surfaces or offering alternate routes.

“Several fans fell multiple times due to flooded and slippery walkways, and many other fans appeared to struggle to maintain their footing,” one concert-goer posted on X, adding that they also fell at some point. “The lack of anti-slip protections, or sufficient safety warnings placed attendees at clear risk of injury.”

Chris Brown took over Rogers Stadium for a show to remember on Aug. 19. (Courtesy: Esteban Lombanao/Now Toronto)

Prior to the show, Rogers Stadium recommended that fans dress appropriately for the weather, encouraging attendees to wear ponchos and hooded jackets as the event would go on rain or shine. But some fans say that advice didn’t make much of a difference.

“Those ponchos did nothing I was soaked down to my toesssss,” another X user wrote. “Rogers stadium is an absolute nightmare.”

In the hours after the show, multiple attendees also took to X to express frustration over a slow and congested exit process. Several described waiting nearly an hour just to leave the stadium, and some have vowed to never return to the venue.

“Going to the stadium is fine but leaving is absolute hell,” one person said.

“It’s a horrid location for a venue and can’t handle the traffic flow of 50,000 people,” another user complained.

“You couldn’t pay me enough to go back to rogers stadium,” another user said.

Now Toronto reached out to Rogers Stadium for comment on the venue’s safety and crowd management protocols, as well as any reported injuries from the event but has not yet received a response as of publication.

However, the weather issues didn’t overshadow the performance itself for many fans. Some even suggested the rain added to the ambiance, a moody backdrop for one of R&B’s most theatrical performers.

“The Chris Brown concert in the rain was actually an unforgettable experience like wdym Chris Brown was singing to me in the rain? I am satisfied,” one user said on X.

“Chris Brown delivered a SHOW yesterday in the pouring rain,” another person wrote on the platform. “The rain made the performance even BETTER.”

The Breezy Bowl continues on Wednesday night at Rogers Stadium, supported by R&B acts Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.