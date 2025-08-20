Advertisement

Now
Culture

Toronto’s style did not disappoint at Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl – check out the best fits!

Kerrisa Wilson

Chris Brown Breezy Bowl
Torontonians showed up and showed out in their best fits for day one of Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX tour.

The R&B star hit up Rogers Stadium for an electrifying show celebrating the 20th anniversary of his music career. From “Run it!” to “Residuals,” the star delivered, despited pouring rain that soaked him and his fans all night long at the outdoor venue.

Now Toronto was on the hunt to find the best outfits at Breezy Bowl and Torontonians did their thing. Many stuck to the theme and donned football jerseys while others slayed their own style. Check out some of the best fits below!

Rabia & Judah
Ashley, Michelle & Vicky
Ceecee & Nisha
Audrey
Lanisha, Demika & Schennel
Cindy, Jon, Steven & Ann
Hailey & Kiante
Antonio
Ashley & Vince
Jevaney, Deidre & Deshanna
Shannon
Kerrisa Wilson

Managing Editor

