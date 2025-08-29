The inaugural Somekinda Festival is taking over St. Catharines this weekend, and one Brampton-born artist can’t wait for her festival debut.

Creating music that is heartfelt, ethereal, and intentional, 25-year-old Arianna Reid is one to watch. The Somekinda Festival, going down in St. Catherine’s Montobello Park on Aug. 30 and 31, will be the first festival where Reid has been featured on a lineup. She says she feels honoured to be presented with the opportunity.

“There’s such amazing talent in the city, and as much as I work hard to be the best artist I can be, I feel like so many other people do as well. So when I say it’s a blessing, I really see it as that,” Reid told Now Toronto.

For her upcoming set, slated for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Reid plans to hone in on songs from recent EP, Entries.

“The majority of my set is going be start to finish that project. It’s so dear to me… I feel like that’s just so actively where I am, lyrically, musically, and I just want to share it from start to finish.”

The majority of Entries is self-produced by Reid, something she is rightly proud of. She wants anyone looking to start making music to go for it, and make use of the technology available to modern creatives. This is what has made her work possible, and this work is incredibly important to her.

“It’s my form of expression. I can express myself through words, but also through the music itself, sonically, as a producer as well,” she explained.

“It’s also important on the other side, because when I’m expressing myself, there’s also someone on the other side [listening] who is feeling the same way that I feel and connecting.”

She’s excited for the upcoming performance and the opportunity to share her music live with fans of her work, but she’s also looking forward to the opportunity to see new faces in the crowd.

“Getting to share my music with people who have never heard my music before, and just getting to connect with them for the first time, it’s just so special.”

Reid hopes everyone in the audience this weekend knows that her performance was designed with them in mind.

“I hope they walk away feeling a connection [that] will always last, that they can carry this music with them,” Reid said. “I want to walk away feeling very much seen and heard.”

She’s also excited to be a role model for other young women looking to enter the music industry.

“If they just see me, I want them to know that they can do anything they put their mind to,” Reid shared. “Statistically, we know that this is a field where it’s not dominated by women, especially women of colour, and I just want them to feel like they see representation and know that despite the numbers, they can beat the odds.”

“I want them to know that, not only that they’re capable, but they are capable of affecting change, and that’s what I’m trying to do as well. That’s my dream.”