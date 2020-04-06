Take a virtual tour through Toronto galleries and museums

× Expand Courtesy of the artists and AKINCI, Amsterdam Persijn Broersen Margit Lukács Forest On Location Contact 2020 A video still from Forest On Location by Persijn Broersen and Margit Lukács, which is viewable online through CONTACT Photography Festival.

All the world’s galleries and museums are closed because of COVID-19, of course, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring some visual art into your self-isolation. It’s not the same as walking around a gallery, naturally, but it’s surprisingly effective. And many sites have things for kids to do, as well.

Here’s a look at what some Toronto-area galleries are doing. And follow the hashtag #MuseumFromHome to see the range of offerings around the world. Checking out the Louvre’s “artwork a day” should become part of your daily routine.

Art Gallery of Ontario

AGO From Home brings the gallery experience to you virtually. Highlights of all its various collections are available to peruse, with the zoom function (no, not that Zoom) allowing you to focus in on fine details of a work. (Also: no worries about a guard asking you to stand back!) There are also interesting essays, including one on how artist David Milne used seclusion and isolation as a means to self-discovery, that are especially fitting for the time. And an archive of gallery talks and lectures includes some great content, including features with Peaches, Naomi Klein and (most recently) Desmond Cole.

Royal Ontario Museum

The ROM is promoting the fact that it has 46,699 objects for viewing online, with a handy search engine for whatever you’re looking for (typing in the word “dinosaur,” for instance, brings up 125 results). Plus, more are being added. The museum gets bonus points for the fact that its staff donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to help frontline medical workers during the crisis.

Museum of Contemporary Art

If you haven’t visited MOCA in the year-and-a-half it’s been open, try the site, which includes archives of videos and events, as well as an exciting series, Shift Key, an online platform that highlights works that work very well in this medium, drawing on video, telecommunications, gaming and other emerging technologies.

CONTACT Photography Festival

Normally at this time, we’d be gearing up for May’s Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival. Because of COVID-19, many artists have agreed to reschedule their exhibits for later in the year. But the festival is using its site to show you and give you the background about some of this year’s offerings, including exhibits by Persijn Broersen & Margit Lukács, Evelyn Bencicova, Hannah Somers, Lucy Alguire and others. More content will be added this month and throughout May.

Aga Khan Museum

If you’ve found it hard to get to this lovely gallery because of its transit-unfriendly location, you can check it out virtually. The site includes collection tours, artist talks and videos, and you can even print out a PDF sheet for kids to colour in a scene from an artifact from 16th-century Iran. But the coolest way to feel like you’re in the building itself is to take a 3D of its Our Sustainable Future exhibit featuring photographs by 20 newcomer youth in Toronto. There’s also a link to blog entries by the student photographers.

Storefront Gallery at Arts Etobicoke

Chances are you haven’t visited the Storefront Gallery at Arts Etobicoke, but the west end site presents 10 exhibits a year. One of the coolest features of their site is the section on curating your own exhibit, where you can select images from the recent juried show Shifting Environs, give the show a title, write a curatorial statement and submit it to the online gallery. And it’s got a section on arts in isolation, with info about free online art classes and cultural experiences.

