ROM rebrands Friday night party series

The Royal Ontario Museum is rebranding its Friday Night Live social series.

The new 19+ series ROM After Dark (or RAD) will transform the museum into a hub for visual arts, music, food and drinks every month, rather than weekly during spring and fall.

The prices are also higher ($30 for adults or $24 for post-secondary students and seniors), but tickets now include one complementary drink or food ticket. The revamped series kicks off with party called Lunar on January 24, the day before Chinese New Year.

The event will feature a pop-up planetarium, a “spacewalk” through galleries and a jazz lounge in c5. Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto will showcase live lion dances and fortune tellers. Storytellers, musicians and artists from the Association For Native Development In The Performing And Visual Arts will lead guests through traditional beliefs surrounding Grandmother Moon.

Signature cocktails will be available while food will be served at pop restaurants throughout the museum, featuring a menu by chef Corbin Tomaszeski from the Food Network’s Dinner Party Wars.

ROM After Dark takes place 7 pm-11:30 pm. Future parties include Desire (February 14), Sisterhood (March 6) and Woodland (March 27). Get full info and tickets via rom.on.ca/rad.

The ROM's move comes a year after the Art Gallery of Ontario wound down its monthly First Thursdays party after six years. The gallery replaced it with the seasonal all-day block party AGO All Hours in May.

